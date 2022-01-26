Faribault City Council members took steps Tuesday to help finance redevelopment of the former Farmer Seed and Nursery property, but one official wondered whether the city was putting the cart before the horse.
KK&G Properties purchased the historic site at 818 Fourth St. NW last year and now proposes a mix of apartments and self-storage using new and existing buildings.
The oldest structure, built around 1890, will house 18 apartments. The company will convert two existing buildings for climate-controlled indoor storage, construct a third storage building and a three-story apartment building.
Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen said original plans had all seven buildings on the site converted for storage, but KK&G found four damaged beyond repair. Earlier this year, the company received permission to demolish those.
Kuennen said the company is looking for $1.1 million through Tax Increment Financing (TIF), as well as a Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) Redevelopment Grant. The total project cost is $12.1 million.
KK&G has reduced its request for public financing from the previous $2.2 million, a figure presented last week during a work session. Financial consultants estimate the property would generate a maximum of $1.779 million in TIF assistance, Kuennen said.
The economic development tool captures the difference between property taxes on the undeveloped property and the higher amount once the property is improved. Funds would only be used for historic preservation and the apartment buildings, with the DEED funds applied to “hard costs” directly related to construction.
“The (DEED) grant focuses on projects that have already been developed and are being recycled into more productive uses,” Kuennen said.
DEED could cover up to 50% of just over $1 million in costs that qualify for the competitive grant.
Councilor Tom Spooner asked what will happen if the grant application succeeds but the redevelopment project falls through.
“We are the ones applying for the grant,” Kuennen said. “If the project doesn’t move forward, we would return the grant dollars back to the state.”
City staff is working with KK&G Properties to complete the grant application in time for a February grant cycle. DEED also accepts applications in August, but that doesn’t fit with the company’s timeline, Kuennen said.
Councilor Sara Caron asked about a reference in the document to “abundant trees and landscaping.” Drawings for the proposed redevelopment, she said, don’t show any greenspace.
“All of that will be reviewed and discussed as it goes through the planning process,” Kuennen said. “There will be some landscaping; we just don’t have exactly what that looks like.”
Caron also asked whether some statements “exaggerated” or “maybe fudged the truth a little bit.” Specifically, she said, a statement refers to amenities lost if the project didn’t go forward.
If the city doesn’t receive the grant, Kuennen said, the company would have to reduce the scale and scope of the project. Site features or amenities in apartment buildings could be lost, because KK&G wouldn’t have the financing to complete them.
“A lot of things are moving forward quickly,” she said. “This is just one of the many components. If any of those components don’t come together at the end of the day, the project may not move forward … We’re still very much at the beginning of this entire redevelopment process.”
“This is all moving in the right direction, from a community development perspective,” Kuennen added.
“In a perfect world, this would have gone through some of the other steps before we got there,” City Administrator Tim Murray said, admitting the timeline wasn’t ideal. “For the schedule they want to hit, they really need to meet this deadline.”
Councilors unanimously approved the grant application and a resolution declaring structures on the site to be substandard, which is needed to establish the TIF district.
The resolution starts a three-year clock on the building demolition and establishing the district.