As she prepares to open a new eatery that is something of a cross between restaurant, convenience store and market, Janna Viscomi is considering installing an outdoor deck to provide even more amenities in a COVID-safe setting.
Viscomi co-owned and operated Bernie’s Grill on Central Avenue for more than two decades before closing amid the pandemic. While the restaurant was a local favorite, Viscomi said the business model had become increasingly tenuous in recent years. Instead of trying to reopen, Viscomi took the opportunity to reset. While fans of the old Bernie’s will still be able to get their fill of breakfast foods during limited hours, much more will be available, including ready to go meals.
For Viscomi, the project is an effort to make high-quality food available in a way that is both simpler to cook and more accessible. Its location in the same downtown location that long hosted Bernie’s is another part of its appeal. Viscomi has aspirations of opening up “Janna’s Market Grill” by the end of the month, and is committed to making it a downtown gathering space. To that end, she came up with the idea of installing the deck.
Decks have become a far more popular idea since the COVID-19 pandemic made outdoor seating an appealing option. Faribault’s City Council has worked with downtown business owners to accommodate the construction of such decks, including in areas traditionally reserved for parking or other uses.
Viscomi is excited about the potential for the deck to serve a variety of uses, even when the pandemic passes. She said that she’d like to put an awning over it to make it more comfortable, and ideally have it ready for the upcoming winter festival.
“I think it’d be so fun to have Santa Claus under my awning,” she said.
For now, Viscomi’s plans are more basic, but she has suggested that she could turn it into a three-season porch or go even farther, following the lead of David Hvistendahl, who owns Corks & Pints, in setting up a heated outdoor seating area.
Since Viscomi’s building sits in the downtown historic district, she had to go before the Heritage Preservation Commission to move forward with the project. Viscomi said she was excited to work with the HPC on the project and optimistic that it could provide some interesting ideas for how to make the project more unique.
To give it some historic flair, she’s planning on including a piece of railing from the old Faribault viaduct. Hillside Apartments Developer Mac Hamilton also explored using pieces of the viaduct in his project but couldn’t make it work.
At the Monday meeting with the HPC, members peppered her with questions but left her with significant flexibility. Viscomi said she appreciated that, as even though she hopes to have the deck done within weeks, details remain up in the air.
“I’m not sure if I’ll be using historical materials or just refurbished barn wood,” she said.