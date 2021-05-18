Downtown Faribault building owner John Sheesley is making changes to the former Eastman Music Store building to help in the site's possible re-development even as he faces a lawsuit in connection with a separate building.
The Faribault Heritage Preservation Commission on Monday approved the modifications at 303 and 305 Central Ave. and 14 Third St. NE, including removing tin panels on the dividing walls at the three addresses with horizontal wood and metal panels. Plywood and tin along the storefronts will be replaced. Clear insulated glass panels along with ultraviolet filtering are expected to be installed.
Sheesley noted the aesthetic changes will correct the previous disrepair of the buildings, adding that he has been undertaking interior renovations on the site. For the buildings at 303 and 305 Central Ave., Sheesley already stripped paint and conducted other work to ensure the spaces could be “more functional and beautiful.”
The planned renovations come as Sheesley and his wife, Karen, are charged with three counts of violating the city’s building ordinances. All are misdemeanors and related to an adjacent bulding. The lawsuit against the Sheesleys was filed in February 2020, just weeks before the pandemic ground the state’s judicial system to a halt, leaving all but the very most urgent cases on the back burner. As a result, the case was put on hold for about seven months.
The Sheesleys, who live in Minneapolis, own roughly a dozen storefronts downtown. The complaint specifically focused on the property at 301 Central Ave. N. which they bought in 2016 from the late Bob Eastman, a local music store owner.
That year, Sheesley spoke with the Faribault Daily News about his vision of building downtown Faribault as "a community of craftsmen and artisans, who have storefronts facing Central Avenue and small-scale manufacturing in the back." The issues at 301 Central Ave. were flagged in 2019 through the city’s Downtown Property Maintenance and Fire Inspection Program, the latest of numerous city efforts to improve the condition of downtown buildings.
In 2016, Sheesley projected that the artisan community could take about three to five years to develop, but progress has been slow as he has worked to fix up the buildings and recruit businesses with a proven track record and business model in line with his vision.
In March, Sheesley said he was eager to comply with the city. He stood by his record on building maintenance, saying that he had corrected several code violations immediately after purchasing the building. Sheesley said this week that he is confident the case will be resolved.