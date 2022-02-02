...DANGEROUSLY COLD WIND CHILLS ACROSS THE ENTIRE COVERAGE AREA
TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING...
Tonight through Thursday morning, lows will range from around
10 degrees below zero in far southern Minnesota and western
Wisconsin to between 15 and 25 degrees below zero for much of
central through southern Minnesota. Combined with northwest winds
of 5 to 10 mph, wind chills will drop to between 25 and
35 degrees below zero for all of central and southern Minnesota
and western Wisconsin.
A Wind Chill Advisory is in effect this evening for much of west
central through south central Minnesota. At midnight the advisory
expands to encompass all of the coverage area. The advisory ends
at 9 AM tomorrow for west central Wisconsin and east central
Minnesota, and ends at noon tomorrow for the remainder of the
coverage area.
Be sure to dress appropriately if venturing outdoors, including
wearing layers, a hat and gloves. Be sure outdoor animals have
ways of avoiding the dangerously cold wind chills and bring pets
indoors.
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM MIDNIGHT TONIGHT TO
9 AM CST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30
below zero.
* WHERE...Morrison, Mille Lacs, Kanabec and Benton Counties.
* WHEN...From midnight tonight to 9 AM CST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 20 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
A high school principal from northern Minnesota will be the next superintendent of Waterville-Elysian-Morristown Public Schools.
The WEM School Board selected Ryan Jensen, currently principal of Walker-Hackensack-Akeley Secondary School, as the district’s next leader. Pending successful contract negotiations, Jensen will take the helm July 1.
Jensen will replace Joel Whitehurst, who is retiring at the end of the school year.
WEM School Board members’ first choice for the job was Kevin Babcock, principal of Medford High School. But Babcock accepted an offer to become superintendent of Tri-City United Public Schools. Both districts interviewed finalists and made offers on Monday.
WEM Board Chair Gary Michael said Jensen was a close second, as board members deliberated their selection.
“We liked both candidates,” he said. “It was a coin toss.”
Jensen has “solid leadership qualities” and a “calm, collected demeanor” that will serve WEM well, Michael said.
The board also interviewed Jeff Wilson, an elementary principal in Brooklyn Center, and Nathaniel Boyer, an elementary principal in Becker.
Jensen has spent his entire career in secondary schools. His previous posts included principal in Rockford and Winona and assistant principal and social studies teacher in Princeton.
The future superintendent said overseeing elementary students and staff will be a new challenge for him. It also will be his first time overseeing a districtwide budget. He will work closely with the elementary principal and business manager, he said.
Jensen said WEM is an ideal district for his first post as a superintendent, because its operations are running smoothly. It has a cohesive board, stable financial position and recently completed building improvements, he noted. The district also is a similar size to his experience in Walker-Hackensack-Akeley, he said.
A salary amount and other contract details are still being negotiated, Michael said. School Board members hope to approve a contract at their next meeting Feb. 10.