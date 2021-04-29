Southern Minnesota census leaders are breathing a sigh of relief at the news that against all odds, Minnesota emerged as a winner in the U.S. census data released this week.
"We were very happy with what transpired,” said Owatonna Public Library Director Mark Blando, who chaired Owatonna’s Complete Count Committee. “It shows that people not only in this county, but in Minnesota take these civic duties very seriously.”
By a margin of just 89 people, the state managed to hang onto its eight congressional districts. The eighth district was nearly lost in 2010 as well, and as of a year ago, even the most optimistic projections found the state falling short by about 20,000 people.
State Demographer Susan Brower proudly noted that Minnesota’s self-response rate was once again the best of the nation. Thanks to that robust participation, the jobs of local organizers were made a little bit easier during a difficult time.
While COVID-19 caused delays and made their jobs much more difficult, local organizers like Blando are proud to have made a difference, saving Minnesota’s Congressional Representation and securing federal dollars for health care, education, roads, public safety and more.
Brower noted that the state and especially Greater Minnesota had plenty to lose from an incomplete census. Because so much federal funding is allocated based on population, it’s estimated that each person not counted costs the state more than $2,000 over a decade.
Additionally, had the state lost a seat in Congress each remaining district would have had to add more than 100,000 people. Already covering geographically massive areas, Greater Minnesota’s three congressional districts would have been forced to grow even larger.
The full data needed to redraw the boundaries for districts from the U.S. House to county commissioner won’t be available until Sept. 30. The delayed data release will make an already condensed process of drawing the district lines tricky for the state and even harder for local governments.
The census also struggled with increased costs, driven by a tight labor market and decreased voluntary participation rates. According to the U.S. Government Accountability Office, the total tab will come out to more than $15 billion - more than three times that of the 2000 census.
Minnesota has typically seen high census response rates, leading the nation in self-response rate in 2010 though the state was bested by Wisconsin in total response. Yet with the state’s demographics rapidly changing, a repeat of that robust result was far from certain.
In Faribault, Owatonna and Northfield, Complete Count Committees were set up to work for a robust response. Reaching out to traditionally undercounted communities, especially students, renters, and recent immigrants, was a particularly high priority.
Over the last decade, census estimates show that Rice and Steele Counties have seen a significant increase in the number of foreign-born residents, many of whom primarily speak Spanish, Somali or another non-English language.
In Faribault, 13% of residents were born in a foreign country. The city has a significant number of renters and snowbirds as well - and to reach out to all of them, a “hard to reach” subcommittee was created within the Complete Count Committee.
Somali Community Resettlement Services Program Coordinator Julie Olson chaired the committee, which drew up plans to advertise around town in Spanish and Somali and visit local churches, stores, Faribault’s mosque and other community gathering spaces for immigrants.
Those plans were pushed aside when the global pandemic hit, though parts of the robust advertising and social media campaign still proceeded. Undeterred, local organizers went door to door and talked with their neighbors about the importance of completing their census.
SCRS’s Abdiwahab Abdullah said that at first, many members of the Somali community would come into the SCRS office saying they didn’t understand the forms they were getting from the census or why it was important to participate.
Abdullah and several of his colleagues, including Community Outreach Coordinator Abdirizak Wadhi, made the commitment not only to spread the word about the census on the job, but to volunteer their own time going door to door to maximize census participation.
The federal government provides census forms in Spanish but not Somali or Hmong, making it that much tougher to reach out to those immigrant communities. Many Minnesota Somali leaders believe their community is twice the size traditionally reported by the Census.
SCRS took matters into its own hands, translating the forms into Somali. Olson proudly noted that with the margin as tight as it was to save Minnesota’s eighth member of Congress, little things like that almost certainly made the difference.
“We were the ones who turned the tide,” she said. “We probably got those 89 people.”