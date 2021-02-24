Across the region, thefts of a relatively obscure car part are worrying local law enforcement and leaving unsuspecting victims with repair bills north of $2,000.
Designed to filter exhaust before it leaves the vehicle, catalytic converters have been a staple for decades. While crucial to ensuring that a vehicle runs cleanly and smoothly, they haven’t been seen as particularly valuable by themselves until recently.
During his long tenure at Viking Auto Sales, Exhaust Pros of Northfield owner and operator Dave Parrott says he got used to seeing catalytic converters thrown in the trash. That’s all changed as thieves have become aware of the valuable platinum contained in the part.
“Before the only time you put a cat converter on a car was if it was plugged up and wouldn’t run anymore,” “Now with them being stolen, you’re seeing levels of demand that the manufacturers never anticipated.”
Inside the catalytic converter, platinum, palladium and rhodium are used to produce a chemical reaction that reduces and oxidates toxic pollutants. Two of those three rare earth metals are now worth more than gold.
Catalytic converter thefts have typically gone in waves throughout the region. The thefts raged across the metro last summer and even hit the Goodhue County city of Kenyon. Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn on Tuesday said while there have been a few in the county's rural areas, the city of Faribault has been harder hit. On the bright side, Parrott said that he hasn’t seen as many customers dealing with catalytic converter theft since temperatures plunged below zero several weeks ago.
Parrott expressed optimism that as local law enforcement prioritizes the issue, thefts could start to decline. Nonetheless, suppliers have told him to expect a 35% increase in the price of catalytic converters due to increased demand and limited supply of raw earth materials.
With an upfront cost of $2,000 to $3,000, replacement catalytic converters can put a major dent in a car owner’s budget. The crime is still relatively easy to commit and hard to catch, as thieves can remove the catalytic converter in just a minute or two with a battery powered saw.
Thieves tend to particularly target higher riding trucks and SUVs due to the ease of access, as well as Toyota Priuses. To minimize the risk of theft, Parrott said that larger dealerships have begun parking higher riding vehicles next to shorter ones, making car underbodies harder to access.
When a whole catalytic converter is taken into a shop, the model can be easily identified, and converters from Priuses are especially valuable. However, it doesn’t include identifying marks specific enough to trace it back to its lawful owner.
Owatonna Police Sgt. Josh Sorensen said that in hopes of remaining inconspicuous, thieves often target industrial parks, rental car facilities and other places where cars may be left out overnight but traffic is less than on residential city streets.
In an attempt to crack down on catalytic converter thefts, Sen. John Marty, DFL-Roseville, has proposed a bill that would ban the possession of catalytic converters not attached to a vehicle, unless the owner can show documentation that they own the converter.
In an article posted to MinnPost, Marty said law enforcement officials are expressing frustration after seeing vehicles with two, three or even four catalytic convertors. Under current law, there’s not much an officer can do in such a situation if the driver claims they own the converters.
In an attempt to further reduce the risk of stolen converter sales Marty’s bill would prohibit anyone other than a licensed scrap metal dealer from buying used converters and prohibit sellers from being paid for their converter in cash.
So far, the bill has no Republican co-sponsors, no equivalent bill in the House and no local co-sponsors. However, Marty said that the bill has been tweaked and refined with feedback from the business community, law enforcement, victims and hearings.
In the meantime, vehicle owners can buy protective plates that make it much more difficult to steal the converter. Given the cost of replacing a catalytic converter, Parrott said it makes a lot of sense, especially for the most targeted types of vehicles.
“The shield is a great idea for what it costs,” he said. “Anything we can do to deter the thieves.”