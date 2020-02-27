Uranus Chicken-Littlefoot, age 100, was angry when his prized gauntlet was stolen at 5:50 p.m. Oct. 29 at a soccer field. It was Jake who did it, out of jealousy.
This is the scenario Jefferson Elementary School fourth- and fifth-graders created together with author Trisha Speed Shaskan and author/illustrator Stephen Shaskan, who visited their school media center Tuesday.
The husband and wife duo spoke to area elementary school students throughout the last week of February as the 33rd annual Year of the Reader guest author and illustrator. During hour long presentations, Trisha and Stephen described their individual creative processes and used students’ ideas to create a character and mystery scenario. Students who owned the Shaskans' books lined up after the talk to have their copies signed by the couple.
Born in Winona, Trisha has written 50 children’s books throughout her 15-year career as an author, among them “The Itty-Bitty Witch” and “Honestly, Red Riding Hood was Rotten!” Some of her children’s books are non-fiction, like “I am an Octopus.” She and Stephen met over 20 years ago at an after-school program where she taught writing and he taught art.
Stephen has written and illustrated children’s books for over 10 years. He has collaborated with Trisha to illustrate a few of her books, including “Punk Skunks” and the “Q & Ray” graphic novel mystery series for children, which uses a comic book format. Some of his individual works include “A Dog is a Dog,” “Toad on the Road” and the graphic novel “Pizza and Taco: Who’s the Best?”
Both Stephen and Trisha developed an early interest in their individual craft. Trisha said she began telling stories and writing songs as a child and even started her own neighborhood newspaper in fifth grade. Stephen said he loved drawing ever since he could hold a crayon and attended an art college.
In speaking with elementary students, Trisha and Stephen mainly focused on their characters Q and Ray, a hedgehog and a rat who solve mysteries related to topics like art, baseball and science.
As the author of the series, Trisha explained that she “interviews” each of her characters, as if to get to know them.
“I asked them all kinds of questions,” said Trisha. “What they like to eat, what they like to do … I know what their bedrooms look like. When writing, I know the characters so well it makes it easier to write.”
In illustrating characters, Stephen said he uses simple shapes like circles, squares and triangles to create heads and bodies. To draw a scene, he also uses small details, like a bookcase to illustrate a library.
“I try to keep to simple shapes so I can draw these characters over and over again,” said Stephen.
Trisha and Stephen both talked to students about the research they do for their work. As an author of mysteries, Trisha said she makes references to Sherlock Holmes books and does internet research for her non-fiction books. Stephen said he likes to go places like the zoo and the Science Museum of Minnesota to make observations about animals and buildings for his illustrations.
In crafting stories, Trisha explained that her ideas come from her own interests. In the Q & Ray series, she referred back to her early interest in sports like baseball and softball and created a story revolving around that subject matter. She also creates forest animal versions of some of her heroes — female baseball player Doris Sams is Doormouse Sams in the “Q & Ray” universe.
“You always put things you love in books so each one is exciting,” said Trisha.