Community members, at the request of Minnesota National Guard officials, are collecting several items today (Sunday) at the Faribault Armory for Guard members working in the cities to protect residents and property, and restore order in the wake of riots following the Monday death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody.
Several Guard units including the Faribault-based 224th Transportation Co., have been called to assist law enforcement.
Donations of the items listed below should be dropped off at the Armory, 300 Airport Dr., Faribault. The Armory is located just west of the I-35 Lyndale Avenue interchange. Organizers ask that donors drive up to the door on the east side of the building toward the back.
Items requested:
Bottled water
Gatorade
Energy drinks/soda
Protein bars
Nuts, trail mix (packaged)
Aleve, ibuprofen, etc.
Hand sanitizer
Snacks
Baby wipes