As part of Minnesota’s efforts to combat COVID-19, Friendship House, a key resource for adults with mental illness, has been closed for more than a month.
Normally, Friendship House’s downtown Faribault office would be teeming with activity. The community center is open seven days a week, with several social activities a day to help its clients bond.
Roughly one half of its participants live in group homes, while the other half live independently, said Friendship House coordinator Lynda Devine. Nearly all have debilitating mental health conditions like schizophrenia or borderline personality disorder. Through Friendship House, individuals with severe mental illness are able to make friends and participate in a variety of volunteer activities, such as programs from Meals on Wheels to Adopt a Highway.
“I think it has helped our clients to feel like they’re more a part of the community,” said Mark Wisdorf, Devine’s fellow Friendship House coordinator.
Due to those conditions, most Friendship House participants don’t drive or have regular employment. Devine said that some members can drive, while others live close enough to walk to the downtown office.
Still, for Friendship House coordinator Devine and Mark Wisdorf, one of the most important tasks is driving around Faribault to pick up clients before events, and then after those events, drop them off at home.
“A lot of times, we’re only limited by the number of seats in the van,” Devine said.
Providing needed services
When the center closed to the public, Friendship House staff immediately turned their focus toward providing fun, safe recreational activities for people to do at home. Arts and craft project kits were dropped off to the homes of Friendship House regulars.
Like Friendship’s House normal activities, the kits were funded by the South Central Community Based Initiative. Established in 1995, the SCCBI provides state dollars to organizations like Friendship House serving adults with severe mental illness.
Established in collaboration with the Minnesota Department of Human Services, SCCBI serves 10 counties in the area - Blue Earth, Brown, Faribault, Freeborn, Le Sueur, Martin, Nicollet, Rice, Sibley and Watonwan.
In addition to providing recreational opportunities, Friendship House staff worked on the complicated issue of food delivery. Many Friendship House members normally rely on public transportation to get food, but those options have become more limited since the governor issued a Stay at Home order.
To start, Friendship House collaborated with Community Cafe, a once a week free community meal offered by the Cathedral of Our Merciful Savior. Community Cafe has continued to offer meals to go during the pandemic, and has seen a massive uptick in demand.
Friendship House also applied for and received grant funding from the Blue Cross Blue Shield to package fresh food packages for Friendship House clients. Starting on April 29, 75 food packages were packaged by Fareway Foods, with fresh meat and vegetables. Those food packages have been coupled with efforts by the Faribault Area Food Shelf to provide mobile food shelf drops, providing those in need with access to non-perishable food items.
During this incredibly stressful time, Friendship House members have stayed in touch via group texting and Zoom. Some of the more creative Friendship House members have even made masks for themselves and other members.
“It’s hard to make friends as an adult if you have a lived experience of mental illness,” Devine said. “They call each other and support each other without our intervention.”
Awareness month
May is Mental Health Month, and in a normal year, Friendship House would be preparing for its walk to raise awareness of mental illness, organized in conjunction with other local agencies and organizations.
Last year, dozens participated in the walk, which was followed by speakers and an ice cream social at Buckham West. Rice County Adult Mental Health Coordinator Chris Kern said that the event has consistently grown larger each year.
According to the National Alliance on Mental Illness approximately 1 in 5 adults in the United States experience mental health issues in a given year. Mental illness is more frequent than cancer, diabetes or heart disease. Yet even among those with severe psychiatric conditions, roughly half don't receive treatment. Some of those patients struggle to access treatment due to economic reasons, but many others shy away from it due to stigma.
Kern said that the walk, along with other events during Mental Health month, is designed to reduce that stigma. Suffice to say, there won’t be a march this year, but Friendship House and its partner organizations are coming up with other ways to raise awareness.
Mental Health awareness is associated with green ribbons, and Kern said that ribbon reminders would be posted around the Rice County Government Services Building. Mental health awareness posters are likely to go up in other community buildings.
Devine strongly urged those dealing with mental health issues to seek treatment, even if they are skeptical about how much it might be able to help them. In her role, Devine says she has seen how mental health treatment can transform lives.
“There is definitely hope for recovery,” she said. “People can go on and lead their best lives.