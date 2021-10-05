With a persistent teacher shortage and large numbers of students of color represented by few teachers of color, Minnesota’s Grow Your Own program seeks to address two problems at once, and Faribault is taking part.
The Grow Your Own program, a partnership between eight participating school districts known as the Minnesota Education Partnership and Minnesota State University, Mankato, seeks to address issues in education through grant-funded programming. It aims to give under-represented students access to educational opportunities and increase the pool of teachers overall.
Anne Marie Leland, community education director for Faribault Public Schools, began her presentation at the School Board’s Oct. 4 work session by explaining why legislators and superintendents have been working together for years to address problems faced by Minnesota school districts.
“Our teacher shortage is real,” Leland said, referring to a 2019 report by Biennial Minnesota Teacher Supply and Demand which stated that 42% of the state’s K-12 districts reported “a serious teacher shortage.”
Additionally, she said, the erconomic development regions represented by the Grow Your Own educational partnership contain 114,000 students represented by 8,600 teachers. Of those students, 46.4% are students of color, while only 2% of the teachers are teachers of color.
The reason these issues are connected, Leland said, is that students of color display better academic performance when they have teachers that share their cultural background, which is often not the case. In that sense, Grow Your Own aims to improve the academic performance of students of color by training in more teachers of color, while also adding more teachers to the mix overall to alleviate the teacher shortage.
“Over the last decade,” Leland said in a statement she presented to the School Board, “studies have shown the benefits of having teachers of color, resulting in positive impacts on student academic performance, attendance, graduation rates, social emotional well-being, and more students of color indicating their desire and skills to attend and be successful in college.”
During the 2020-21 grant period, the Minnesota Education Partnership raised $377,000 to serve 95 students through the Grow Your Own program, 28 of whom remained interested in pursuing careers in education after participating.
While some School Board members expressed concern about the program functioning as a “quota system” by which the school district would hire teachers based not on their ability but on their race, Leland assured them that they are thinking of affirmative action, which is not what the Grow Your Own program is.
Mental health report
Janet Lewis Muth, Faribault Public Schools’ new mental health coordinator, also gave the School Board her mental health report at the Oct. 4 work session.
Muth began her report by showing a draft of the mental health goals and objectives she and her mental health team put together for the work session. The goals include giving students the necessary skills they need to flourish, giving staff the capability and confidence to support students’ mental health and well-being, making sure families feel supported in meeting the mental health needs of their students, and having Faribault Public Schools partner with community organizations to support the mental health and well-being of students, staff and families.
The mental health team is now working on establishing metrics for each of those goals, in order to know if they are making progress over time.
After Muth introduced her report, School Board members asked her to discuss signs of suicidal thought among students, and what the mental health team is doing to prepare staff to recognize those signs. Muth responded by saying the team aims for the staff, especially at the secondary level, to undergo professional development that will prepare them to notice those signs and deal with them appropriately.
“Some of the signs are things that might seem obvious, but that not everybody recognizes as a sign,” Muth said, citing talking about death, feelings of hopelessness and “wanting to go away,” significant changes in behavior, and pulling away from relationships and activities that used to be important to them.
“If you’re concerned about somebody, one of the biggest myths around suicide is that if you ask them if they’re thinking about it, that you’re somehow going to be blaming them,” she said. “The reality is, asking somebody if they’re having thoughts of suicide if they’ve displayed any of those warning signs is a really important piece to give them permission to talk about what they’ve been thinking.”