The Minnesota Supreme Court has affirmed a lower court's decision not to toss out the guilty plea of a Faribault man who confessed to first-degree sale of heroin.
The court on Wednesday issued its opinion in the case of Anthoney Michael Fugalli, 31, finding that state statute plainly says that anyone who offers to sell more than 10 grams of heroin in a 90-day period can be found guilty of a controlled substance crime even if they delivered less than that.
"The language self-evidently and unambiguously tells us that individuals 'sell' 10 or more grams of heroin when they offer to sell 10 or more grams of heroin. The statutory language does not require anything more," Justice Paul Thissen wrote for the court.
In November 2018, Fugalli confessed to offering to sell a total of 13 grams of heroin to a police informant in four separate transactions between May 31, 2018 and June 18, 2018, though he delivered less than 10. The following June he tried unsuccessfully to withdraw the plea and was sentenced to 78 months in prison.
Though Fugalli argued that his plea was invalid because it was inaccurate, the district court, and later the Minnesota Court of Appeals, found his plea met the legal standard as accurate, voluntary and intelligent.
"His guilty plea was accurate because he admitted to offering to sell more than 10 grams of heroin, even though he delivered less than that amount," said the court.
Rice County Attorney John Fossum, who argued the case before the Supreme Court, was pleased with the court's decision.
"I think the court was clear," he said. "It was a clear and simple opinion."
Fossum noted that the decision allows the county to move forward with another case against Fugalli: one in which he's accused of selling heroin cut with the powerful opioid fentanyl to a 38-year-old Faribault man who overdosed and died June 19, 2018.
Following his June 2018 arrest on charges of second-degree drug sale and third-degree murder, Fugalli reportedly confessed to selling the victim heroin, admitting that he warned him that the drug may contain fentanyl.
If Fugalli is convicted on the outstanding charges, Wednesday's decision will likely impact sentencing in the murder case, qualifying Fugalli for a longer sentence and possibly urging the district court judge to have the new sentence run consecutively with the current one, that is, begin after the current one is complete.
Though the district court judge makes the final decision about sentencing, Fossum said prosecutors will argue that given the nature of the offenses, the sentences should run consecutively.
The case is set for trial beginning June 6, 2022.
Fugalli is currently housed at Minnesota Correctional Facility-Stillwater. His anticipated release date is Oct. 17, 2022.