At its 15th annual International Festival, the Faribault Diversity Coalition celebrated a currently halted but successful program that has helped several local immigrants to gain their citizenship.
Launched just three years ago by Twin Cities Immigration Attorney Danielle Robinson Briand and her longtime friend and former colleague Heidi Romanish, the FDC’s naturalization classes helped aspiring U.S. citizens to prepare for their naturalization test.
During the naturalization test, U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services officers ask aspiring citizens up to 10 civics-related questions on issues ranging from America’s basic system of government to American history to basic geography. In order to pass the test, the aspiring citizen must correctly answer six of the 10 questions offered. Though many of the questions are basic, others would be difficult even for many lifelong U.S. residents to answer, let alone recent immigrants.
Applying to become a U.S. citizen is a long and expensive process, so few can afford to flub the test and start over again. To help them, Robinson Briand and Romanish pieced together a basic eight-week course in American civics.
Faribault first came onto Robinson Briand’s radar when she found herself working with Sambath Ouk, the Faribault Public Schools’s English Language coordinator, over a particularly difficult immigration case involving people from Ouk’s native Cambodia.
Although he wasn’t a member of the FDC Board at the time, Ouk shared his involvement with the organization with Robinson Briand and the two discussed ways to better serve the community’s sizable population of immigrants, especially from Somalia and Latin America. Out of those discussions came a citizenship class which, until COVID hit, often attracted a couple dozen attendees each week and went beyond just the questions offered in USCIS’s exam to give participants an intricate sense of the context behind them.
“There was a lot of constitutional law and history built in,” she said. “Some of the themes were focused around where democracy originated from, along with the social movements, civil rights movements.”
The classes included a wide variety of students, from those who had been in the U.S. for just a few years to those who had lived in the area for several decades. Some weren’t even planning on applying for citizenship imminently, due to a lack of eligibility or fluency in English.
In order to help with that, Romanish said that she, Robinson Briand and fellow instructor Kathleen Ganley always taught the course in English, even though all three are fluent in Spanish.
Romanish said that the program’s structure was unique, especially for greater Minnesota. In addition to helping students pass the test, she said it was also designed to encourage students to become active citizens once they achieved their citizenship.
"There’s a focus on community building and civic participation," she said. "That's pretty unique."
To keep it particularly interesting and relevant for students, Romanish said that she contrasted the history of social change in the U.S. with that in the countries students came from. Overall, about half of participants hailed from Africa and about half from Latin America.
Sometimes, parents would even brought their kids along to learn as they covered many of the same topics in school that their parents were learning about. Yet Ganley said what was perhaps most meaningful was to see the interaction of students who immigrated from all over the world.
“All of the comparing and connecting to where everyone came from has been so amazing,” she said. “It’s been a life changer for me to teach this course, opened up my eyes every single time.”
No classes have been held since the FDC was hit by a combination of COVID and the departure of its former executive director, who was instrumental in putting together the program. Still, Robinson Briand is optimistic that the program might start up again by next spring.
Faribault resident Roxana Beltran was among those who finally got her citizenship with help from the course. It wasn’t always easy to fit it into her busy work schedule, in fact, she was a part of the class for some two years as she often struggled to get off work in time to attend. Yet now that she has achieved her goal of citizenship, Beltran said she has no regrets.
“It was a good experience,” she said. “(The course) really helped me to pass the exam.”