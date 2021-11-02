The woman killed last week in a fiery crash at the Warsaw Town Hall has been identified as Robin Marie Roberts, of Waseca.
The Rice County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Roberts, 57, was the driver of a vehicle that crashed into the Warsaw Town Hall, which started a fire that destroyed the 100-year old building.
Roberts was reportedly traveling westbound on 230th Street at about 9:30 p.m. when her vehicle crashed into the town hall that sat at the roadway’s intersection with Dalton Avenue. Her body was discovered inside the vehicle after the fire was extinguished, and identified as Roberts by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
Born Robin Robinson, Roberts grew up in Faribault before moving with her family to Waseca where she graduated high school in 1982, according to an obituary published in Waseca County News. The mother of two adult sons, Roberts was active in the Waseca Band Boosters and Waseca Jaycees. During her career, she was employed by the Waseca Chamber of Commerce, Red Cross and Edina Realty.
While the town hall, which sat at a T-intersection and had often been hit by errant drivers, was destroyed, a new, larger town hall is under construction on the same site, but farther from the road. The new hall is expected to be complete in January.
In the meantime, town board meetings will be held on the same schedule — 7 p.m. on the second Monday of the month — but move to the Channel Inn, 23219 Farwell Ave.
Factors contributing to the cause of the Oct. 28 crash are still being investigated.