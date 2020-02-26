DODGE COUNTY — Steele County Sheriff Lon Thiele is on a crusade to stop distracted driving, and after an incident on Highway 14 on Monday, this time it’s personal.
Thiele’s wife, Brooke Nicole Thiele, 42, of Owatonna, was coming home from work in Rochester at about 3:30 Monday afternoon when her car was hit from behind by a pickup truck. According to Thiele, his wife was slowing her vehicle, a 2014 Ford Edge, as a vehicle in front of her slowed to turn into a driveway.
The sheriff said that it was at that point that a pickup truck, a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado, collided with his wife’s car, injuring his wife and totaling the car.
Sgt. Troy Christianson, a spokesperson for the Minnesota State Patrol, said he could not comment on the cause of the collision while the crash remains an “active investigation.”
However, Thiele said that a state trooper told him that the driver of the Silverado, identified by the state patrol as Abby Kristine Namken, 32, of Fairmont, Minnesota, had received a text message on her phone, looked down for a moment to see who it was from, failed to see that Brooke Thiele had slowed down, and slammed into her.
“My wife is very, very lucky,” the sheriff said Wednesday. “God was looking after her.”
Brooke Thiele was taken to the Mayo Clinic, St. Mary's campus in Rochester with what her husband described as “several injuries.”
In a Facebook post on Tuesday, Thiele said that his wife “is home now and in a lot of pain, caused by some person that couldn’t wait to read a text.”
The accident occurred near 160th Avenue in the Wasioja Township in Dodge County, according to the state patrol, in what Thiele said was almost in the exact spot of a two-vehicle crash that killed a mother and her daughter and injured the mother’s son in September 2018. In that crash, Rachel Harberts, a first-grade teacher in Blooming Prairie, her son Jaxon and daughter Emerson were on their way from their Dodge County home to school in Blooming Prairie and had stopped on Hwy. 14 to make a left turn when their car was slammed into by a Hummer being driven by Tanner Kruckeberg.
A subsequent search of Kruckeberg’s phone showed that he was on the phone using an online banking application when the crash occurred. Under a plea agreement, Kruckeberg pleaded guilty in September 2019 to one count of criminal vehicular homicide.
Thiele used the occasion of Monday’s crash to remind motorists to put down their phones while driving.
“All law enforcement out there is trying to get the message across: Put the phone down,” he said Wednesday morning. “A phone call isn’t that important.”