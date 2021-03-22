Things continue to happen for Owatonna’s downtown district, as a one-stop-gift-shop has staked claim on Bridge Street, relocating from Faribault.
Wanita Wilkie, a longtime businesswoman from Medford, has reopened her store Country Crafts and More in the former American Family Insurance building at 328 West Bridge St. Wilkie said she began looking for a new location for her shop following the acquisition of the former JCPenney space in the Faribo West Mall by Cannon Valley Special Education Cooperative. Wilkie had been set up on that side of the Faribo West Mall since November 2019, alongside her daughter and business partner Cindy Null.
“We had been looking for a new place all over,” Wilkie said. “Nothing else was available in the mall, so we began looking elsewhere, and this place popped up.”
Though Country Crafts and More is new to Owatonna, Wilkie is not. She has previously operated stores in Owatonna and Medford, as well as in Kenyon and a tropical fish store also located in the Faribo West Mall. Since the 1980s, Wilkie and Null began going to craft shows and selling her handmade crafts, ranging from quilts to doll clothes and everything in between, and has also gotten into the concession business with Flamingo Concessions.
“I like to be busy,” Wilkie laughed.
And indeed she is busy. A large majority of the items sold at County Crafts and More have been handmade by Wilkie, and those that weren’t were made by a variety of family members. Null’s husband has provided many of the wooden signs for sale throughout the store, and other family members help create a variety of the goods and décor.
New to the Owatonna location, however, the store has a selection of books for sale. These books have mostly been donated to Wilkie and Null, and the proceeds all go toward the March of Dimes – a nonprofit organization that works to reduce the toll taken by birth defects on children, families and society internationally.
“My grandson was born premature and spent several months in Rochester,” Null said. “I know that the March of Dimes really helped them during that time, so this is an easy way for us to pay some of that back and help others.”
Also unique to the Owatonna store will be a small selection of antiques and collectables.
Feeling optimistic about the nicer weather lately, Wilkie and Null said they are slowly seeing business pick up since opening two weeks ago as people are out on walks and the display window catches their eye.
“This is a really good location,” Null said. “We are very excited to be here.”