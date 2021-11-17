Weather Alert

...ISOLATED SNOW SHOWERS AND BRIEF REDUCTIONS IN VISIBILITY INTO THIS EVENING... Isolated snow showers will continue into this evening from central Minnesota into west-central Wisconsin. Brief busts of heavy snow and wind gusts in excess of 30 mph are possible, along with brief reductions in visibility to below a half mile or less. A brief dusting of snow may accompany the heaviest bursts of snow, but otherwise little or no accumulation is expected on roads or other surfaces. Be prepared for brief and isolated slow downs during the evening commute, especially along interstates and major highways.