After the Minnesota Legislature opted last year to once more kick the can down the road on a permanent extension, a key tax credit designed to help historic building owners keep up on building maintenance is once again set to expire in just a few months.
First created in 2010 as a supplement to the federal Historic Preservation Tax Credit, Minnesota’s Historic Preservation Tax Credit was initially slated to run through 2015. Although it was built on a successful template, legislators weren’t sure how effective it would be.
While they were forced to settle for a five-year extension in 2015 and a one-year extension last year, the program’s advocates say it’s more than proven its worth. Now, they’re once again pushing to make the tax credit permanent.
An influential, bipartisan group of legislators is once again supporting a bill to remove the tax credit’s sunset provision. Among them are Sen. John Jasinski, R-Faribault, and Rep. Brian Daniels, R-Faribault.
Along with his Republican colleagues, Jasinski has emphasized that the Legislature should focus on returning a large portion of the state’s surplus to the people in the form of broad based tax relief. Still, he wants to see a portion of the surplus utilized for the credit as well.
“It’s very important that we reinvest in these properties,” said Jasinski.
Rep. Todd Lippert, DFL-Northfield, emphasized that he and the House DFL are strongly supportive of the tax credit as well. For smaller communities throughout Minnesota, he said that the credit has proven a vital tool for cultural preservation and economic revitalization.
While 39 states offer a tax credit for historic building preservation, Minnesota’s is among the most generous, covering up to 20% of eligible expenses. As an alternative to the credit, historic building owners can claim a grant, for up to 90% of allowable credit.
The program offers an identical discount, similar application process and set of qualifications to its federal counterpart. Only buildings certified as contributing to a Historic Preservation District or designated on the National Register of Historic Places are eligible.
Owatonna Area Chamber of Commerce and Tourism President Brad Meier said that getting buildings in the city’s historic downtown up to the program’s standards can often be an arduous process. Still, he said the program has proven to be one effective tool in encouraging downtown investment.
Because Minnesota’s Historic Tax Credit offers such a generous benefit, and its popularity is increasing, it won’t be a cheap program to extend. However, with the state enjoying a projected $7.7 billion surplus, legislators will have more money at their disposal than normal.
Furthermore, the program’s advocates argue that the state can hardly afford to not extend it. Indeed, a new report from the Minnesota State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) shows that the credit has not only helped to preserve Minnesota’s culture and history, but has also provided a stunningly robust tool for economic growth.
According to the report, the credit generated $1.4 billion in economic activity in 2021 alone, and created close to 10,000 jobs. Over the last decade, it’s generated more than $5 billion in economic activity and created more than 28,000 jobs, while saving more than 170 historic structures.
Northfield City Planner Mikayla Schmidt, who has served as staff liaison for the city’s Heritage Preservation Commission over the last year, expressed strong support for the credit and gratitude for staff at SHPO who have helped Northfield building owners to utilize it.
“It’s been a great way to incentivize building owners and to help make their renovations possible,” she said.
In addition to helping to preserve historic structures that will be enjoyed by generations to come, Schmidt noted that preserving old buildings instead of tearing them down and replacing them with new ones has been better for the economy and the environment.
Faribault, which has the state’s second-largest historic district after St. Paul, has benefited a great deal from the credit, said Ron Dwyer, a member of the city’s Historic Preservation Commission and owner of a building in the city’s Downtown Historic District.
Dwyer has utilized the credit himself, while his HPC colleague Karl Vohs utilized the federal program more than a decade ago. Vohs said that while there’s a ton of paperwork needed to complete the program; staff with the city and at SHPO have always been available to help.
“It’s been a great positive for the state of Minnesota,” said Vohs.