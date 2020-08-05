A Faribault man was killed Tuesday after he was struck by a pickup truck east of Madison Lake.
Earl Pofahl, 66, of Faribault, was headed west on the Sakatah Singing Hills State Trail when he collided with a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pickup heading south on Blue Earth County Road 189, according to a release from the Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office.
Pofahl, who sustained life-threatening injuries, was airlifted from the scene to Mayo Clinic Health System in Rochester, but died later that evening.
The Silverado driver, Sean Baggott, 57, of Mankato, was uninjured.
The Sakatah Trail crossing of County Road 189 is signed in both directions, requiring users of the trail to stop for vehicle traffic, said the Sheriff's Office. The incident remains under investigation by the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office with assistance from the Minnesota State Patrol.