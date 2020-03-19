Local funeral homes are already seeing changes to their industry as government officials urge Americans to alter their habits to help slow the deadly spread of coronavirus.
With the CDC recommending gatherings of more than 10 people be postponed or cancelled, and that people stand at least 6 feet from each other, holding a traditional funeral is impossible. That said, most people understand the situation and are eager to do their part to protect others, according to local funeral home directors.
“The families that we’re serving are understanding of the situation,” said Scott Boldt of Faribault’s Boldt Funeral Home. “They are concerned not only for their own families, but for everyone else.”
Of course, it’s only been a few days since those tighter restrictions were applied and some local funeral homes haven’t seen much new traffic since then. Blake Combellick of St. Peter Funeral Home-Klein Chapel said that he hasn’t received any new calls, but is preparing for an adjustment phase.
“It will certainly be a different form of funeral service than people are used to,” he said. “But we’re going to try to help families start the grieving process, and have a public ceremony later, when it is safe to do so.”
Local funeral home directors are receiving guidance from the National Funeral Directors Association along with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Both organizations have encouraged use of webcasting and live streaming, with in-person group events kept small and in accordance with social distancing guidelines.
Glenn Meger, owner and operator of Brick-Meger Funeral Homes and the Medford Funeral Home, said that his staff is listening closely to directives from the CDC and the Minnesota Department of Health and are ready for what may come.
Meger said he views what he does as more of a public service than a job, and values his staff like family. That makes it all the more important to him to ensure that they’re staying safe and not spreading the virus to others.
“The biggest concern is just taking care of our employees,” he said. “We’re not going to be any service to the community if our staff becomes sick so we’re taking universal precautions.”
In Owatonna, like most communities in southern Minnesota, the number of morticians and funeral homes is small. Nonetheless, Meger and other funeral home directors expressed confidence that they are prepared for any uptick in deaths due to coronavirus.
Karl Kolden, owner and operator of Kolden Funeral Services in Le Sueur, said that he’s thankful that his staff are screened regularly for symptoms by assisted living facilities. Although Minnesota hasn’t gone as far as some other states to restrict access to assisted living facilities, the Minnesota Department of Health has recommended that individual facilities implement restrictions.
“It would be very detrimental to our business if one of us got sick and exposed the rest of us to it,” Kolden said. “We wouldn’t be able to keep going if we were all quarantined at the same time.”
Although scientists are still learning about coronavirus, it is believed to most often be spread when an infected person coughs or sneezes, producing respiratory droplets that are inhaled by another person. As a result, the CDC has recommended that individuals minimize contact with persons who may have recently lost their lives to coronavirus. Kolden said that the Department of Health has alerted them to this risk, and staff are taking proper precautions and asking others to do the same.