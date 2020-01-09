Faribault’s City Council kicked off its first work session of 2020 by appointing council members of the city’s boards and commissions. But don’t expect any major changes in the city’s governance.
Most of the city’s commissions, which currently number nearly two dozen, have an assigned staff member, a city council liaison and a varying number of members appointed from the community who generally serve staggered terms.
While the council’s choices will need to be ratified at its first regular meeting of the new year, councilors largely decided to maintain the status quo. On the River Bend Nature Center’s Board, Councilor Peter van Sluis will be replaced with Councilor Tom Spooner.
Councilors also indicated support for keeping Janna Viscomi as the city’s vice mayor. The position comes with few formal responsibilities, although the vice mayor presides over city meetings only when the mayor is absent.
Viscomi said she’d certainly reaccept the appointment but suggested Councilor Tom Spooner might be a better option. Although Spooner was first elected to the council in 2018, he’s hardly a newcomer to city government, having served as chair of the Planning Commission.
However, Councilor Elizabeth Cap said she’d prefer Viscomi for the position, citing Viscomi’s seniority. Although the most senior member hasn’t always been the vice mayor, the position tends to go to an experienced member of the council.
Viscomi has only been on the council since 2014, but became the Council’s senior member last year after Kay Duchene retired, John Rowan wasn't re-elected and Steve Underdahl took a seat on the Rice County Board of Commissioners.
At City Administrator Tim Murray’s request, the council also cleaned up the council’s rulebook to ensure that councilors can meet even without the presence of the mayor and vice mayor.
A simple majority of councilors are required for quorum, so such a scenario could easily occur, although Murray acknowledged it would be very rare. Under the proposed rule change, the most senior councilor present would preside over the meeting.
Councilors also reviewed their schedule for 2020. Notably, Murray told the council that State Rep. Brian Daniels and Sen. John Jasinski have accepted an invitation to the council’s Jan. 28 meeting to discuss how the upcoming legislative session might affect Faribault.
The city’s General Affairs committee, which includes Councilors Royal Ross, Viscomi and Spooner, met after the regular meeting to discuss city appointments. Appointees to city boards and commissions serve on a volunteer basis.
Aside from the city’s Economic Development Authority, every committee had at least one seat to fill, with the Heritage Preservation Committee having five open seats. Some vacancies came at the end of appointees' terms while others were the result of resignations.
Although the committee produced a draft list of appointees, it will need to go before the whole council for approval. That’s likely to happen at it next regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 14.