When Faribault High School students built The Nest, a store offering necessities at no cost to students, they knew the project would benefit Falcons for years to come.
As it turns out, The Nest didn’t stay exclusive to FHS for long. Taking a page out of the FHS playbook, the middle school has launched its own version of The Nest.
Operating since August 2019, The Nest at FHS has provided students with a safe and personal space where they can pick up items they need, whether it’s a ruler for math class or a Falcon T-shirt to wear for school spirit week.
Following the success of the high school’s project, the Faribault Middle School Advisory team of Counselor Brent Hawkins, Guidance Counselor April Geiger and Social Worker Amanda McColl launched a similar project at their own building. Faribault Middle School Counselor Brent Hawkins announced during the Faribault School Board meeting held Jan. 25 that The Mini Nest at the middle school is up and fully functioning.
“Between the donations from the middle school teaching staff, some community members and our students, we transformed part of our counseling center at the middle school, and we now have our own Nest with loaded down school supplies, hygiene supplies, clothing and even some food now,” Hawkins said.
One of the major functions of The Nest is to give students who can't afford items specific items a private space to "shop" away from onlookers. Both versions of The Nest operate on an honor system and require no payment, so being able to afford products is a non-issue.
At both schools, students can go to The Nest to grab deodorant, shampoo, and other personal hygiene products. Students can also find winter wear like gloves, mittens, hats and scarves. Another main objective of The Nest is to increase student participation and school spirit, which is why the shelves also contain a variety of Falcon attire. During school spirit theme days during homecoming, students can then find what they need at The Nest.
While the middle school has always found ways to support students, Hawkins said the school didn’t have an actual space for storing items until The Mini Nest came along. He added that Faribault Community Education Director Anne Marie Leland and the high school itself have established connections to keep the store up and running.
“It’s not as big as the high school’s, but it will get the job done,” Hawkins said of The Mini Nest.
The Mini Nest is currently well stocked with clothing items, and the fastest items to go are hygiene products. Community members may make donations to The Mini Nest by contacting Hawkins at bhawkins@faribault.k12.mn.us or simply dropping items off at Faribault Middle School.
Building The Nest
The Nest at FHS began after two students, who have since graduated, developed the concept during summer 2018. They involved their Family and Consumer Science teacher Kaylee Wiens and two more students in bringing the store to life with furniture, decorations and a fun paint job. The Falcon Project then became a club students could join if they wanted to help operate The Nest.
FHS Assistant Principal Joe Sage thanks the community, sponsors and Faribault Community Education for lifting The Nest off the ground. Under the direction of Anne Marie Leland, Sage said Community Education has been one of the biggest supporters of The Nest by providing space and resources.
Donations for The Nest continue to come in steady, Sage said, and an expansion to allow for more clothing racks, and a possible food shelf, is in the works.
“Our partnerships with the community continue to get stronger,” Sage said. “The entire high school staff and team are appreciative of the generous donations that have continued to come in. I would say we have felt overwhelming support from staff and students since day one, and that support continues to come in. We’re very excited that The Mini Nest is in play, so the support has been continuous at a secondary level.”