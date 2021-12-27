The area surrounding Faribault was once part of the Big Woods, a land of hardwood forests that stretched throughout south central Minnesota. Over the years, much of the forest was converted into farmland, but a Morristown couple has been helping return some of the landscape back to its more natural state over the past 50 years.
For their efforts in this area, Dan and Joan Zielske recently received the 2021 Forest Stewardship Award from the the Rice County Soil and Water Conservation District, which recognizes Rice Country landowners or organizations who sustainably manage existing woodlands, restore native habitats or practice best management practices in agroforestry. The Zielske’s 130 acres of land is north of Morristown and approximately 1 mile east of Horseshoe Lake in Rice Country. The land has been in the Zielske family for over 125 years.
“When I was a kid, we raised corn, oats and hay and had corn in the barn,” Dan Zielske said. “Now, more recently, it is being cropped by neighbors and it is usually just corn.”
The nature of their property was part of the reason that the Zielske’s have opted to use some of the unique land stewardship practices that they were awarded for in 2021.
“It is quite a combination,” Dan Zielske said of his land’s make up. “We’ve got about 35 acres tillable, and then, because it is very hilly, a lot of it was pasture, and the back half is in the Forest Legacy Program, which means it can never be cropped and it can never be built on, but we can hunt on it and take the trees off of it if we want to.”
A retired forester with the Department of Natural Resources in Faribault and the current District 5 supervisor on the Rice County Soil and Water Conservation District Board, Richard Peterson worked with the Zielskes on their property’s stewardship plans for over 30 years.
“Dan and his wife Joan were selected (for the award) for all the work and stewardship they have done on their property over the many years,” Peterson said. “Some of the things they did were very typical of what conservation minded property owners do, but I think the fact they have been steadfast for over 30 years in doing work on an annual basis … and their constancy in working on the land, doing good stewardship out there and taking care of the forests, prairies and wetlands … has led to this award.”
Early in the process, the Zielske’s joined the Conservation Reserve Program in the 1980s, and since the start, they have planted over 5,000 trees, including oaks, black walnuts and pines on their property. In addition, prairie and wetlands on their properties have been part of this restoration process, along with controlling buckthorn and other evasive species.
The Zielskes also converted part of their land into a permanent conservation easement through the Forest Legacy Program and have enrolled their woodland into the Tree Farm Program and have worked with the DNR Forestry to complete a forest stewardship plan.
A Lutheran pastor for over 40 years in communities in Minnesota and Wisconsin, Dan Zielske started some of his work on the family’s farm property before his retirement 20 years ago. In fact, a row of the pine trees near their farm house in Morristown were planted by the Zielskes in the early 1960s.
“A lot of it (the trees) was planted on hillsides that were farmed,” Dan Zielske said. “We’ve been working on it for over 40 years, and you might want to include my son Jonathan, since he has worked with me on it a lot. He observes Arbor Day by being out here planting trees every year, and I also have other relatives and friends who have worked on it with us over the years.”
Dan Zielske recalled working the land as a farm during his youth and still remembers having to lean off the uphill side of the hay rack with his brother in order not to have the wagon tip over due to the hills.
“The land is very hilly and the trees were a much better use of the land,” he said.
One of the benefits over the years has been the harvesting of forest products off of the land.
“Some years back, I did quite a bit of logging,” he said. “I even had a solar kiln for drying it, and we did process quite a bit of it. We sold most of the wood for building projects and things like that.”
Some of the material did make its way into the Zielskes' own home.
“We have a beautiful cherry floor in front of our fireplace from some of that wood,” Dan Zielske said.
The work done by the couple has improved the property’s habitat, along with hunting opportunities for sportsmen, which has resulted in a unique way for Dan Zielske to get some help around his land.
“We have a lot of wildlife around here, and we have neighbors who hunt our land during the deer season,” Zielske said. “I’ve worked out an agreement with them, as I have gotten older, that they put in an hour of help on the land for every day that they hunt … It is mostly helping to get rid of buckthorn or other things that are dangerous and have to be sprayed or gotten rid of somehow.”
Peterson added to the list of benefits that property owners can receive from this type of land stewardship.
“There are many different types of rewards that they receive and the fact that they can see those benefits for a long period of time,” Peterson said. “Things like planting a little seedling and watching it grow into a mature tree, taking care of the forest so that it is a good habitat for wildlife, promoting good forest management so that the trees are healthy and thriving as well as providing forest products such as saw timber, firewood, etc.”
Peterson added, “Good stewardship leads to clean water and less run off, so landowners that are working on conserving their properties often have good soil benefits along with water benefits.”
For landowners interested in implementing these types of stewardship activities on their land, there exists a wealth of information and help locally.
“Both the DNR forestry office here in Faribault, as well as the local Soil and Water Conservation District have programs that work with landowners to manage their property,” Peterson said. “That can be in the form of advice, meeting with the landowner on site and providing verbal advice by walking through their property and talking about the kinds of stewardship and management activities that would be beneficial on the property. At a further level, it can involve a written plan called a Stewardship Plan that essentially puts all that advice and information into a five- or 10-year plan for the landowner to look at and help guide his management.
He continued, "There is also a variety of cost share programs that provide incentives to the landowner to promote good stewardship out there. For example, a landowner would be provided with a portion of the cost from the government to do tree planting or planting prairie plants."
Dan Zielske added, “We’ve worked with Rice County forestry, and they come out every year and check on what were doing and that we are doing it right. It is certainly an honor to receive this award. You could say that it stands as an example for others to consider what we are doing here with our woodlands.”
Individuals or organizations interested in these types of stewardship programs should contact the Rice SWCD office for assistance with planning and implementation at 507-332-5408. For more information about tree conservation practices and programs visit riceswcd.org/trees. Another resource for information is Jake Froyum, who is a forester with the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources, for information him 507-497-1350 in Faribault.