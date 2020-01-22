After a tense discussion, a majority of Faribault’s City Council appears ready to back the construction of a manufactured home community at a site formerly used by Faribault Foods.
The mobile home park would be located on the north end of Faribault, near to the intersection of Hwy. 3 and 30th Street NW. Thanks to improved technology at its new plant, Faribault Foods no longer needs the site where Faribault Foods previously sprayed non-potable water leftover from its canning operation.
Although it’s on the edge of town, the site, about 35 acres, is close to several area businesses, including Daikin Applied. In general the city is seeking to enhance industrial development on the north end of town, potentially going as far north as County Road 9. The site location would be located to the east of the I-35 corridor, the heart of the city’s industrial business development. The city is seeking to boost transportation in the area with a roundabout at the intersection of 30th Street NW and State Highway 3.
A significant portion of the land sits in the floodplain, limiting its developability. City Planner Dave Wanberg said that although that land specifically would need to be designated green space, there would still be ample room for development.
The council previously discussed the possibility of additional mobile home development at its meeting, although no specific site had then been proposed. A majority of councilors encouraged city staff to investigate the possibility but expressed reservations.
Faribault is in significant need of additional housing, with the city’s rental vacancy rate currently sitting at less than 1%. City Community and Economic Development Director Deanna Kuennen, has said that many families are getting priced out of Faribault.
The housing shortage has contributed to a general workforce shortage, which Kuennen says has become one of the biggest issues for local businesses. Businesses have continued to invest in Faribault, but Kuennen said that more housing is needed to ensure that continues. Kuennen has noted that one major issue driving the housing shortage is that while the price of building a home in Faribault is comparable to the Twin Cities metro, home values are significantly lower, reducing profit margins.
Councilor Jonathan Wood, who owns his own construction business, concurred with Kuennen’s assessment. Wood was critical of the proposal, saying he feared that more mobile homes would reduce home values further, discouraging further building.
“I’m not opposed to the idea of a mobile home park, in theory,” Wood said. “I dislike that the price per square foot in our community is around $122 a square foot.”
Wood, in a Wednesday email to the Daily News, said that home prices in Northfield are about $138 per square foot. Rice County as a whole is about $132/square foot.
Noting the city’s success in attracting several multi-family housing developments in recent months, Kuennen insisted that that an additional mobile home park would be just one part of a comprehensive strategy to reduce the affordable housing shortage.
“I don’t want people to think that exploring a manufactured home park will inhibit us from exploring other kinds of home development,” Kuennen said.
Councilor Elizabeth Cap expressed support for the idea of a mobile home subdivision, sharing her concern that by forcing people to live further away, the housing shortage weakens Faribault’s tax base.
“It doesn’t really benefit us if people get on the road every day and drive somewhere they can afford to live,” she said. “When people live here, then they keep their money here.”
A majority of the Council expressed a preference for a mobile home subdivision, whereby mobile home owners would buy their home and lot. However, Mayor Kevin Voracek, who was critical of the project overall, expressed a preference for a park.
“(A park) takes the work off the city,” he said. “We’re not snowplowing, maintaining the lights. There’s a lot of things that are afforded.”
Councilor Royal Ross said that he was comfortable with either a mobile home park or subdivision. Ross said he’d be open to listening to the developer’s wishes, but said that he believes Mobile Home Parks play an important role.
“I would encourage us not to be closed to the idea of a mobile home park,” he said. “There is a huge step between rental to homeownership and mobile home parks do serve a very important role.”