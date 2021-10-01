Rice County is excited to share the plans for proposed improvements to the intersections of TH 19, I-35, County 46, and County 59. These improvements are planned to be constructed in 2023.
Area residents are invited to view the Hwy. 19 Roundabout Virtual Open House which includes the concept layout, a top 10 roundabout myths video, and more. Attendees will have an opportunity to provide comments and suggestions for this project.
For those who wish to interact with project staff in-person, there will be an in-person Open House from 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 14, 2021 at the Rice County Highway Department, 610 20th St. NW, Faribault.
To view the virtual open house at your convenience, beginning September 30, visit ricecountyth19rab.com.