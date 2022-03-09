A Mankato woman is facing felony charges after she allegedly led law enforcement on a pursuit up Interstate 35 from Medford to Elko New Market.
Kenesha Marie Fagin, 31, was charged Wednesday in Steele County District Court with one count of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and one count of theft of a motor vehicle, both felonies. The charges stem from an incident that took place shortly after 3 a.m. on Wednesday.
According to the criminal complaint, a Steele County deputy observed a suspicious vehicle parked close to the front door of Anhorn's Gas Station in Medford. A run of the vehicle's license plate came back as a stolen vehicle. The car was reportedly running, but unoccupied, and the deputy drove around the building to see if someone was on foot. When the deputy returned to the front of the building, the vehicle was driving pulling away and began driving west on Central Avenue, according to court documents.
The deputy reportedly attempted to initiate a traffic stop near Central Avenue and Riverview Court, but the driver, later identified as Fagin, continued to drive west and turned northbound on I-35. Speeds allegedly varied from 70 to 90 mph. The vehicle took Exit 56 and began heading into Faribault, but turned back onto I-35 continuing north, according to the report. At mile-marker 59, the vehicle reportedly ran over stop sticks deployed by a Rice County deputy, which slowed the vehicle down but did not stop it.
At mile marker 75, the vehicle ran over stop sticks deployed by Elko New Market police, reducing the speed of the vehicle to 40 mph. The Steele County deputy successful executed a pursuit intervention technique maneuver and brought the vehicle to a stop on Deuce Road in Elko New Market.
According to court documents, the pursuit lasted approximately 15 minutes.
The Steele County deputy conducted a search of the vehicle and allegedly located a clear plastic pipe on the front passenger floorboard and tin foil "scattered throughout the vehicle." Fagin reportedly told the deputy she smoked Percocet/fentanyl using the tin foil and that she does not have a valid prescription for the drug. The deputy also located a crow bar and bolt cutters near the front passenger seat, according to the complaint.
Fagin allegedly told deputies she did not stop because she was afraid of getting in trouble. According to court records, Fagin had an active misdemeanor warrant for theft out of Blue Earth County.
Fagin's next court appearance is scheduled for June 2.