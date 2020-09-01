Thanks to the effort of several local companies, downtown Faribault’s historic district just might be a more inviting spot for a quiet afternoon stroll than ever before.
Last month, a special ceremony was held to celebrate the installation of 21 elegant new benches downtown. Spaced throughout the city’s historic district, each bench is unique and serves to highlight its own piece of Faribault history. The project is the culmination of years of hard work by the Faribault Main Street Design Committee as well as support from members of the community. While it received a limited amount of grant funding, the project relied heavily on community “sponsorships.”
Faribault Main Street Coordinator Kelly Nygaard said that additional seating had long been identified by the committee as a priority. However, given the unique character of Faribault’s downtown historic district, she said that just any old seating wouldn’t do.
“(The committee) wanted something that would fit,” she said. “It needed to tell a story that’s connected to Faribault’s history.”
The committee quickly faced a challenge: no benches on the market remotely matched its vision. In order to get seating that truly reflected the rich history and cultural legacy of downtown Faribault, the committee would need to go its own way.
Fortunately, Faribault Main Street was able to find most of its partners without looking too far. While local companies MRG Tool and Die, and Mercury Minnesota wouldn’t typically make something like a bench, they were willing to work together on the project.
While it could only manufacture a back and seat, MRG created a basic prototype of the benches' design. MRG President Rodney Gramse said that the company was able to then cut the bench pieces with a water jet and mold them with a brake press.
While MRG’s prototype showed the bench’s general structure, the bench legs would instead be designed and manufactured by Winona-based Alliant Castings, the only non-Faribault company to play a major role in the project. Alliant’s involvement was necessitated because committee members wanted a customized iron bench leg. While they considered utilizing antique bench legs as a potential solution, they weren’t able to get enough of them to make it work.
Similarly, few companies were able to produce cast iron bench legs in the quantity and quality desired by the committee. For Alliant, the task was not only outside of its typical scope of work, but the company had little working relationship with Faribault-area companies.
Still, Alliant was intrigued by the possibility of participating in a historic preservation project. It was able to reverse engineer iron legs which incorporate the city’s fleur-de-Lis symbol, and in a show of support for the project, didn’t charge for time and services provided.
“Their incredibly generous donation was essential to the completion of this project,” Nygaard said.
Mercury Minnesota was tasked with assembling and painting the benches. Mercury’s Marcus Adamek said that the company has long had a good relationship with the Faribault Chamber, and was pleased to be able to help out with this latest project.
“It’s a great addition to downtown,” he said. “The potential for Faribault to start something that other cities across the country may follow is really neat.”
In addition to basic construction details, each bench was adorned with art and photographs that makes them not only a simple resting place, but a destination and monument that tells the story of what Faribault once was.
For the design, the committee wanted an area resident with a rich background in both history and art. So it reached out to Jeff Jarvis, a local artist and historian who owns West Cedar Studio west of Faribault. Jarvis’s background in art ranges from the traditional to the more modern. He regularly practices and teaches painting and drawing, but he’s made his living in the graphic design industry. At times, he’s straddled the two mediums.
Jarvis’s passion for local history runs deep. He’s particularly focused on the rise of milling throughout the five-county Cannon River Valley throughout the mid-to-late 19th century, which spawned flour mills throughout the region as well as Faribault’s famous Woolen Mills.
With the help of the Rice County Historical Society, Jarvis tirelessly researched various interesting aspects of Faribault’s history. The Historical Society’s generosity ensured all but one bench includes not only text written by Jarvis but also an archival photo.
“Each bench really tells a story,” he said. “Without photographs the project wouldn’t have turned out as nearly as nice as it did, but they were gracious enough to let us use those.”
Jarvis, a Faribault native, said that the project was among the most unique and enjoyable he’s had the opportunity to be a part of. Once he submitted his designs, it fell to Adam Scholljegerdes of Sakatah Carvers, Signs & Creations to make them work.
Scholljegerdes said it wasn’t easy to fit the images and writing onto the bench in an aesthetically pleasing manner. Yet while each bench design posed its unique challenges, Nygaard said that the end result has been a resounding success.
“The benches combine function with seating, add a warm feeling to downtown, and tell part of our history,” she said. “They're a beautiful addition to the district that blends seamlessly and compliments the design elements already there.”