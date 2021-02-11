A Faribault man is expected to be placed on supervised probation for up to three years in April after pleading guilty Tuesday to using money intended to care for a vulnerable family member on his own personal needs.
Kevin Paul Perry, 58, pleaded guilty to felony financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult. He is expected to receive an 18-month stayed prison sentence. The stay of adjudication the plea agreement calls for means that if Perry successfully completes probation, the case will be dismissed.
Court documents state Perry was charged after the Minnesota Adult Abuse Reporting Center received a report in January 2020 that Perry had used more than $10,000 of the victim’s money for personal expenses: tools, car parts, gas, groceries and other items.
Perry and the victim, who has since died, had a joint banking account, and Perry was reportedly responsible for making monthly payments to a Faribault senior living community. According to the monthly invoices from the facility, the victim’s account was more than $23,100 past due by Jan. 31, 2020, and the victim was expected to vacate the facility the following month.
On Feb. 21, 2020, Perry reportedly told a Rice County Social Services worker that the victim would allow him to take money for running their errands and admitted spending the funds on himself.
As part of the plea agreement, Perry admitted to being a caregiver for the family member, overseeing their finances, and failing to pay the monthly rent/health care fees from October 2019 to January 2020. Also, he acknowledged that the only deposits he made into the family member’s account were made to their pension and Social Security accounts.
Sentencing is scheduled for April 13. In addition to probation, Perry is expected to remain law-abiding, act by the terms and conditions of probation, not provide caregiving or obtain any caregiver roles, and follow other requirements.