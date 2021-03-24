As a Medicare trust fund reportedly moves closer to insolvency, local care providers say low reimbursement rates through the government program are continuing to leave them with less funding and call into question the feasibility of single-payer health care.
Medicare and Medicaid are the largest sources of funding for Owatonna Hospital and District One Hospital in Faribault. David Albrecht, president of both organizations, noted the two programs consist of 60% of total revenue. He said despite that, it’s not uncommon to experience only a 1% increase in Medicare reimbursement per year, compared to 15% to 20% increases in pharmaceutical costs. Medicaid, a state-administered program, has even lower reimbursement rates. He noted reimbursements remain low, because the federal government is consistently operating from a deficit and cutting costs.
“If all of our payment was based upon the Medicare reimbursement rates, we would go out of business,” Albrecht said.
According to National Public Radio, Medicare’s trustees have reported that the Part A trust fund, which pays for hospital and other inpatient care, would start to run out of money in 2026. That is considered as the same projection in 2019. But the trustees reportedly cautioned at the time that their projections did not include the impact of COVID-19 on the trust fund.
However, David Shulkin, former undersecretary of health at the Department of Veterans Affairs under President Barack Obama for two years and one year under President Donald Trump, said in July 2020 that the Medicare Trust Fund could become insolvent in 2022. The Congressional Budget Office estimated last year that Medicare spending would need to be cut by 17% without Congressional action to keep the program operational.
If Medicare Part A becomes insolvent, Albrecht sad there might be more industry consolidations and closures in smaller health care systems.
“Under the current fee-for-service model, we are headed for a crash at some point,” he said.
New model
To prevent a crash, Albrecht suggested changing the Medicare payment model to being performance-based and creating incentives to keep people well to avoid large health care costs.
Presenting a summary of the 2020 audit process for Northfield Hospital and Clinics during a March 18 meeting, Rob Schile of CliftonLarsonAllen also said Medicare insolvency is possible. Part A, which receives approximately 88% of its revenue from payroll taxes, was hit with losses as COVID-19-related measures brought rising unemployment rates. Though hospital volumes across the country continue rebounding, they still are only at 85% to 90% of pre-COVID-19 levels, and there is no guarantee that gap will ever completely close.
The federal government has provided health care providers with much money and eased budget deficits — $1 trillion in 2019 alone. Schile said he expects a sharp increase in government spending during COVID-19 to stimulate the economy to only increase debt levels and trigger a mechanism forcing the government to immediately fund expenses as they accrue costs. He anticipates that will statutorily drive spending reductions across the government, including a 4% reduction in health care payments.
Also, he said Congress will need to intervene because the federal government doesn’t have enough wiggle room to balance the budget through only cutting costs and can only reduce spending $80 to $100 billion per year. Though Schile noted providers could experience an uptick in demand for health care services as the months pass, he expects more patients, because of adverse economic conditions, to not be able to afford health care. He anticipates Medicare will continue pushing care in lower-cost settings and shift risk to the providers who are willing to accept it.
To Albrecht, if single-payer health care, a proposal supported by some Democrats, was in place and used Medicare reimbursement rates, the impact would be “devastating for health care systems across the country.”
Those comments mirror statements made by Northfield Hospital and Clinics CEO Steve Underdahl last August. During a Hospital Board meeting, Underdahl said a 2019 federal Medicare for All proposal would have cost the organization more than $50 million that year and nearly eliminated reserve funds based on current program reimbursement rates.
AMA: Prevent further Medicare cuts
Cutting Medicare and Medicaid funding could prove politically difficult. In a letter penned to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy earlier this year, American Medical Association CEO James Madara said he supports extending the current moratorium on 2% Medicare sequester cuts beyond March 31, a proposal that would also avoid the additional 4% cut. He said across-the-board direct spending cuts “threaten the financial viability of physician practices, especially during the COVID-19 public health emergency and beyond.”
“As the COVID-19 pandemic persists and continues to have a substantial fiscal impact on physician practices, it is critically important that physicians are able to provide frontline care to Medicare beneficiaries,” Madara said. “These arbitrary, across-the-board Medicare cuts are detrimental and will surely have a devastating impact on many already distressed physician practices that are still recovering from substantial financial losses due to the pandemic.”
Schile said because of rising health care costs wrought from increased deductibles and insurance costs, consumers are doing more research before deciding where to receive care. In 2015, an estimated 53% of patients reported staying with their current provider. Four years later, that number had decreased to 40%. He attributes that change to the vast amount of information available online and the flexible hours some providers offer in a remote setting.
He said health care systems, like NH+C, must adjust to those changing trends and understand that patients no longer decide where to access care solely based on their location.