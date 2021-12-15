Faribault property owners may see lower city tax bills in 2022, but hikes in water and stormwater rates will eat up that savings.
A $1.1 million increase in tax capacity over the past year, including $235,919 in new construction, dropped the tax rate by nearly 2%. A total levy of $10.56 million, up 3.9% over 2021, includes a $410,546 rise in personnel costs and benefits.
Finance Director Jeanne Day said Tuesday that all department leaders took a role in offsetting that large increase. Taxpayers will see a substantial drop in the tax rate set in Truth in Taxation notices sent out in November, from 5.83% to 3.9%.
“This will be the fourth consecutive year of having a tax rate reduction for the city,” Day said.
Along with the general fund, the levy supports debt service, airport and community development revenue funds, and levies for retirement funds and tax abatements. All saw reductions, except for tax abatements, which are expected to increase $71,336 in 2022.
With no change in market value, a home with a $175,200 market value (the median in Faribault) will see a $15.70 drop in city property taxes. A 5% increase in value translates to $33.64 more in taxes and a 10% increase, to $82.84 more.
Commercial properties see roughly the same impact. Properties valued at $1 million, with no increase in value, will save almost $200 on their tax bills. A $318.59 increase comes with a 5% increase in valuation.
Both the Housing and Redevelopment Authority (HRA) and Economic Development Authority (EDA) levies will jump 4.7%. The HRA oversees housing programs targeted to low- and moderate-income households, as well as senior housing. EDA funds support business development programs.
Property taxes fund about half of the city’s budget, while intergovernmental funds like state aid cover 39%. A little over 10% comes from charges for services, permit and license fees, and miscellaneous revenues. Public safety accounts for more than 45% of city spending, followed by culture and recreation, which includes the library, public works, and general government.
Day said water costs are rising to keep pace with inflation and cover debt service on the water treatment plant. The consumption rate will increase by 4% next year, with a 16.5% fixed rate increase. The charge for connecting to city water also jumps by $117.50 to $1,500. Stormwater charges will rise by 14.5%, which translates to $1.15 per month and $13.80 per year. Sewer rates, on the other hand, remain flat in 2022.
Day said the overall impact on the average homeowner’s pocketbook comes to $24.38 per year.
Along with resolutions approving the 2022 budget and property tax levies, councilors approved a five-year plan for capital improvements that includes:
• more than $5 million in street reconstruction and overlays
• $270,000 in improvements to Prairie Park and Heritage Bluff Trail, park playground equipment, and overall trail maintenance
• $1.4 million in equipment purchases, ranging from snowflake holiday decorations and fitness equipment to squad cars, a fire pumper truck, and street department vehicles
• $1.6 million in repairs to City Hall, the Community Center, Buckham Memorial Library, and police and fire buildings
• $1.9 million in water system improvements, equipment, and vehicles
• $1.1 million in sanitary sewer infrastructure and facilities work, equipment, and vehicles
• $1.7 million in storm water infrastructure and street reconstruction.
Some fees will also increase, but Parks and Recreation hopes to offer a 10% pre-season discount for Aquatic Center fees. Day said that department will also return next year for permission to hold a “Free Day” in June. Perhaps the best news came for procrastinating library patrons, who will no longer pay fees for items returned after their due dates.