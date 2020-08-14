Faribault’s City Council voted at a special Wednesday meeting to begin accepting bids for a handful of projects included in the city’s Capital Improvement Plan. Their projected cost: more than $1.2 million.
A priority for downtown revitalization has long been the Old Public Works site. Located just north of the American Legion, the site has an appealing location along the Straight River and sits on the edge of downtown.
Last year, the city entered into an agreement with Coldwell Banker Commercial/Fisher Development of Mankato, a real estate group planning to build a 111-unit apartment building similar to the Heritage Bluff Apartments.
On the north end of that site would be a park. Located along a bend in the Straight, it could provide a cozy and unique public space for Faribault residents of all ages and from all parts of town to enjoy. Thanks to that unique location, the park has been fast-tracked for funding. While the city has ample park space, more than most towns its size, parks funding has often been limited and spaces acquired a decade or more ago remain undeveloped or underdeveloped.
City Administrator Tim Murray emphasized that the funding approved for the site will only cover the site’s basic infrastructure. While a preliminary discussion on potential amenities was already held by the council last year, he promised more would come.
“We just want to get the site cleaned up and opened up,” he said. “The development of specific plans will come back to City Council.”
Still, Councilor Jana Viscomi was eager to emphasize, as she did at last year’s discussion, that the city should be very mindful about how it designs this park space, to make the most of its proximity to the river.
“I want that park to be unique, with maximum access to the river,” she said. “We could have a pretty gazebo that overlooks the river.”
The more pertinent concern will also be site cleanup. Its use as a bulk petroleum storage site, city dump and home for the storage and maintenance facilities for the Faribault Public Works Department mean it’s suffered from decades of contamination. Most of the city funding will go to cover cleanup costs, with additional funding to establish basic infrastructure, including sidewalks and parking. Cleanup of the portion of the site on which the apartment building sits has already received ample funding.
In January, the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development awarded just over $800,000 to the city for site cleanup. The total project cost is expected to be roughly twice that, given the intensive measures that will need to be taken.
In April, the city’s Economic Development Authority approved a Tax Increment Financing District to fund additional cleanup costs in the area. According to analysis by Roseville-based financial firm Ehlers, Inc., the city will forego about $1.45 million in revenue over a 14-year period.
In addition to committing the city to funding what will soon be its newest developed park, the resolution also provided funds for parking lot improvements at North Alexander Park and a trail at Prairie Ridge Park.
Located on the very south end of Faribault, not far from Faribault Middle School, Prairie Ridge Park has been in the city’s hands since 2005. However, the city hasn’t invested the funds necessary to put recreational facilities on the lot.
The 13.7-acre lot has been an open, mowed area for a decade and a half, adding to the city’s maintenance budget while providing little of value. With Faribault growing and additional homes potentially coming to the area, city planners say they’d like to see that change.
Especially given its relative proximity to the Middle School, the site has been seen as a viable site to host several baseball fields for some time. The new ballfields could replace those currently at Teepee Tonka Park, which are prone to regular flooding.
However, the funding allocated by the City Council on Wednesday would simply provide a trail around the park. Mayor Kevin Voracek expressed frustration with the plan, saying he didn’t understand why the city was adding amenities without a long-term plan.
“What’s the rush with putting in a trail if we haven’t figured out what we’re putting in on the inside?” he asked.
City Engineer Mark Duchene said that while the council will need to do more, but that the trail constitutes a good start. Regardless of what direction the council decides to go in when developing the site, he said the trail constitutes a “consensus item,” with broad support from the neighborhood and council.
“It will make for a nice place to ride your bikes or walk your dog,” he said.