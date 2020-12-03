Due to the ongoing surge of patients hospitalized with COVID-19, Mayo Clinic Health System has temporarily suspended operations at the Belle Plaine clinic and will be temporarily suspending operations at the Mankato-Northridge, Le Sueur, Janesville and Waterville clinics as of Monday, Dec. 7.
The suspensions are necessary to reallocate staffing resources to other critical care needs in response to the COVID-19 surge. The closures are expected to last six weeks. COVID-19 testing is still taking place at the Belle Plaine Clinic.
During this interim period, patients will continue to have options to receive care that include clinic visits at other Mayo Clinic Health System sites, virtual video visits with local providers, or the 24/7 Nurse Line and Express Care Online. Patients who have upcoming clinic appointments scheduled at the affected locations will be notified.
If you are showing any sign of possible COVID-19 symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath), call first before presenting to a health care facility. If you meet testing criteria, you will be directed to a local testing site. Visit the Mayo Clinic Health System COVID-19 resource site for contact information and the most up-to-the-minute information about COVID-19 and what to do if you have symptoms, unrelated health care needs, or need to visit someone at the clinic or hospital.