The ink has dried and the work is set to begin next month on the County State Aid Highway 45 and Main Street reconstruction project.
During a special meeting of the Medford City Council Tuesday, the council awarded the nearly $2 million contract to R.A.W. Construction based out of Faribault. Councilor Chad Merritt was the only opposing vote.
Merritt could not be reached for further comment prior to press time, but in previous public meetings he had expressed that he did not feel the entire scope of the project was necessary at this time. He specifically has voiced that he does not feel the water main under Main Street needs to be replaced as it has not yet met its 100-year lifespan. In April, Merritt said the water main could be replaced in another 15-20 years instead.
The bid from R.A.W. came in at $1.9 million and includes work for the improvement of streets, parking lanes, drainage, lighting, utilities and associated items in conjunction with roadway improvements for the stretch of Main Street between 2nd Avenue NW and 5th Avenue SE.
The reclamation project has been a hot topic since it was first presented in 2019 and the city was at odds with both its residents and the county over it. Because Main Street is also CSAH 45, Steele County will fund 75% of all CSAH-eligible components of the project. This does not include the replacement of the water main, which has had a handful of breaks in recent years.
The Steele County Board of Commissioners approved the cooperative agreement for the project at its regular meeting last week.
During the special meeting, project engineer Joe Duncan with Bolton & Menk said the plan is to begin construction immediately following the July 4 holiday. At this time he is not sure which end of the street the construction will begin, but that the project will move in phases with Central Avenue being the dividing line.
The substantial completion date for the project is set for Nov. 30. Duncan said the contractor will have until the end of June 2022 to “fine tune” the remaining details.
On the business side, Duncan said they will also work to phase the sidewalk construction to allow for as much easy access as possible, adding that half of the street with be closed at any given time.
“There will be a day or two where a business will have digging right in front of their door, but the contractor will work with them to figure out access for their customers,” Duncan said. He said that on the south side of the project, there will likely be a period of time where the homeowners living in the construction zone will have to park elsewhere.
“There is going to be some inconvenience and times where people are frustrated,” Duncan said. “That is just to be expected.”