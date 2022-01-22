While walking down the hallway to the lunchroom at Bethlehem Academy Thursday afternoon, an array of memories flooded into Sister Anita Smíšek's mind.
She once walked those same halls as a student at BA, where she graduated in 1959. A native of Wheatland Township, Smíšek had the honor of sharing a presentation about her most recent accomplishment to students: “Minnesota’s ‘Big Woods’ Musicians,” a narrative on the rich tradition of music in the culture and life of the people who emigrated from South Bohemia to the communities in and around New Prague.
Senior students at BA gathered together to listen to Smíšek and the journey she went on to get the book finished. Bethlehem Academy Principal/President Melinda “Mindy” Reeder introduced Smíšek to the students. Reeder shared her own personal ties with the published author and the Czech area. She told students Smíšek was her choir director at church in New Prague, and she was thrilled to bring the BA alumna back to the school to share her story with senior students.
Smíšek first asked students to imagine a life without super highways, cars, TVs and radios; she then asked them what people did for recreation in that time.
One student suggested euchre, and while card games may have been played by some, Smíšek said most everyone knew how to dance. As each individual person is called to do different things in their life, Smíšek said she was called to do Czech research.
A lifelong music teacher, singer, organist-choir director and descendant of one of the “Foundational Musical Families,” Smíšek looked into the history of immigrants that came from the farming villages and towns of Southern Bohemia.
She spent numerous hours during 1973 to 1976 interviewing musicians who were active or in retirement, family members, relatives and friends, gathering photos and surveying old issues of the New Prague Times for information. After presenting her findings to the Czech Heritage Club in 2018, Smíšek said many attendees urged her to write all the information down for others to view. New Prague native and writer John Chromý offered to help her write/organize the information into a book.
Music is something that has been present in Smíšek’s life since she was a young child, experiences that she credits for her desire to research music in the Czech culture. She recalled fond memories of singing in a trio with her sisters while attending school in Faribault.
Toward the end of the presentation, Smíšek reminded students to appreciate the education schools give them.
"Enjoy every opportunity the school is giving you, because it's a good one," said Smíšek.
Aside from attending school in Faribault, Smíšek lived in the community between the years of 1976 and 1983. She also lived in Lonsdale and New Prague and now resides in Sinsinawa, Wisconsin.
"It's so wonderful here," said Smíšek of the Faribault area. "I loved this town."
Prior to her presentation on Thursday, Smíšek spent time in the communities of Montgomery, Lonsdale and New Prague in the first half of the week. Of her time in the four different areas, Smíšek said it was "so fun and exciting" to visit with people who have been been part of her life. From fellow BA grads, 4-H friends, distant cousins, Smíšek said it was "so neat" to see the reunion of people that attended her book launches.