Minnesota’s Department of Transportation is slated to begin a resurfacing project on 8 miles of Hwy. 21 northeast of Faribault Monday, with significant impacts on area traffic and access to local lakes.
The project will run for 50 work days, so weather permitting, all work will be complete by the end of June. Culvert and intersection improvements are also expected to start next week, but MnDOT expects to complete that portion of the $2.8 million project by the end of May.
Project Engineer Ethan Ihlenfeld said the Shieldsville-area project was identified as a priority due to issues with ride quality and safety. He noted that new turn lanes will be added at Shields Court, Mazaska Lake Trail, Lake Mazaska Boat Launch and French Lake Trail.
Two intersections will also see extensive changes, including the intersection with County Road 62/Halstad Avenue. Ihlenfeld said there’s a history of crashes at that site, so lights will be added to the intersection and the road repositioned to ensure better visibility.
“Right now, the road there intersects at a significant angle,” Ihlenfeld said. “When MnDOT can straighten out those kinds of safety issues, we will.”
While the road won’t undergo a full reconstruction, Ihlenfeld expressed confidence that the mill and overlay process should last a fairly long time before additional repairs are needed. The road will stay open throughout the project, with traffic reduced to one lane in stretches.
Because the repairs won’t force a full closure of the route, no detours are planned. Still, motorists should be aware that the repairs are expected to cause reduced speeds and delays.
“If you need to be somewhere, you may want to adjust your travel plans because you could be delayed,” said Mike Dougherty, MnDOT’s Director of Public Engagement and Communications for District 6 in southeast Minnesota.
Accordingly, Dougherty said that MnDOT worked to get the project started a little bit earlier than most. In construction documents, it also included a clause stating that work near Lake Mazaka’s boat launch, including the new turn lane, must take place first.
With just 10 work days to tackle that portion of the road, work will have to move quickly. It’s expected to wrap up by early May, though if the weather cooperates Ihlenfeld hopes it could be done before the calendar even turns to next month.
Starting in Faribault, Hwy. 21 travels northwest to Montgomery. It then takes a sharp turn north, passing through New Prague and ending in Jordan at U.S. 169. Just west of the project area it intersects with Minnesota Hwy. 99, which runs through Le Center and St. Peter.
The portion of Hwy. 99 set to be resurfaced passes by Rice County several lakes, including Shields, Mud, Mazaka and Dudley. Providing an abundance of recreational opportunities, the area is particularly popular in the summer with boaters and fishers.
“It’s a busy area any time of year, but most definitely in the summer,” Dougherty added.