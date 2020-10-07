After lengthy debate, a majority of Faribault’s City Council members seem ready to move ahead with a modified version of an ordinance that would limit the number of pawn shops downtown.
An ordinance to bar any pawnshop from being located within 3,000 feet of any other, was backed at the last full council meeting by a narrow four-vote majority of Councilors: Janna Viscomi, Tom Spooner, Royal Ross and Peter van Sluis.
However, after the meeting, Viscomi asked City Administrator Tim Murray for additional discussion on the topic. She said that in hindsight, the council should have solicited more feedback from City Attorney Scott Riggs before crafting the policy.
Murray’s Tuesday memo offered three clear options. The council could move forward with the ordinance it passed last Tuesday, redraft it to fit under the city’s zoning ordinance or institute a moratorium on issuing new pawnshop licenses while engaging in a longer-term discussion.
The second option marked a clear repudiation of the position stated by the city’s Planning Commission. The Planning Commission had initially considered the ordinance under the Zoning Code, but concluded it was a policy decision, not a zoning one.
While he wasn’t at the meeting to expand on his position, Riggs flatly disagreed with the Planning Commission’s decision. The city attorney maintains that even if the ordinance would go in the licensing section, it would still be considered part of the zoning code. Viscomi said she looks forward to hearing more from Riggs in regard to his judgment. She said that she strongly supports the idea of limiting pawnshops, but wants to do it in a way that is maximally enforceable and causes minimal problems for the city.
Still, the four councilors who initially backed the pawn shop limitation ordinance seemed prepared to embrace the city attorney’s recommendation. According to City Planner Dave Wanberg, the ordinance would have virtually the same effect.
The topic has been under discussion at city hall for more than a year, at the behest of Pawn Minnesota owner Frank Marzario. During that time it’s proven a controversial topic, despite a general distrust of the pawnshop industry.
A similar proposal, which would have mandated a 1-mile distance between pawn shops, was rejected by the council in 2018 under strikingly similar circumstances, with both Viscomi and Ross in favor along with Elizabeth Cap. This time, Cap found herself on the “no” side. Having given additional thought to the matter, she said that although there is a risk of stolen goods being pawned, supporters of the ordinance haven’t shown that its primary effect would be to ensure the safety of Faribault residents.
Despite voting for the proposed ordinance two years ago, Ross said he was interested in finding out exactly how most area businesses came down on the issue. According to the results of an informal survey he conducted, most favored restrictions on pawnshops.
Councilor Spooner was so eager to pass the measure that he suggested enacting the ordinance passed at last week’s meeting, and amending it if need be to accommodate the city attorney’s concerns.
According to the measure’s supporters, it is urgently needed because as noted by existing code passed by the council in 2018, pawn shops can provide an opportunity “for the commission of crimes and their concealment.”
Marzario has insisted that his business is different and that the city should feel safe if the local industry ends up in his hands because his pawnshop, Pawn Minnesota, has always gone above and beyond to minimize the risk of criminal element.
Faribault Police Chief Andy Bohlen, while not weighing in on this specific ordinance, has said that Marzario’s shop has been fully compliant but that in general, law enforcement generally prefers fewer pawn shops in town due to the criminal risk.
To critics of the proposed ordinance, the city would be creating a slippery slope that other businesses could exploit to try to achieve their own anti-competitive measures and have accused Marzario of pushing the measure for personal gain.
Leading the criticism has long been Mayor Kevin Voracek. To the mayor, pawn shops may be less than desirable but allowing the free market to decide the number of pawn shops Faribault can support, a number which is likely to be limited, is the best route.
Throughout the debate, Councilor Jonathan Wood has fallen somewhere in the middle, struggling to find a common ground. He said that while he supports limiting the number of pawnshops, he feels the debate is “rushed.”
Citing Riggs’s advice from a meeting two weeks ago, Wood said that other options could and should be considered to limit the number of pawnshops. He said that Faribault’s approach would largely be novel and untested, in comparison to more typical restrictions like limiting the total number of pawn shops.
With the other councilors divided into two camps, Wood’s motion to table the issue for further discussion died without a second at last week’s meeting. However, both Cap and Viscomi later said they wished they had seconded it.
Wood said he isn’t sure how he would vote if the council moves forward with considering the proposed ordinance under the zoning code. While he supports the idea in theory, he said he’ll need to consider further whether setting a potentially problematic precedent is “the lesser of two evils.”
“I agree with the concept that I don’t want more pawn shops downtown,” he said. “But I don’t agree with the way that we’re going about it.”