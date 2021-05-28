Being a therapist during the coronavirus pandemic is like nothing mental health professionals Renee Lanka and Amy Pfau have seen in their combined 38 years at Rice County Social Services.
Since March 2020, these two therapists have met with clients virtually from their home offices, helping them navigate new stressors brought on by the pandemic. Whether a client is feeling lonely due to increased isolation, biting off more than they can chew between work and distance learning or dealing with anxiety over COVID-19 itself, Lanka and Pfau recognize the importance of getting help.
Even mental health professionals like themselves have been touched by pandemic-related challenges, but by having the right tools, they’ve found ways to stay grounded while offering support to others.
A safe distance
Telehealth, which allows clients to speak with therapists via online portal or phone, has been Lanka and Pfau’s primary way to connect with clients in the past year.
Pfau, who primarily serves children and families, said some clients find it challenging to speak to a therapist over the phone or video while others find it more convenient. Clients she served before the pandemic have told her they’ll see her again when COVID-19 passes, but she continues to check in to preserve their connection. Others appreciate that telehealth allows them to access therapy from home.
“I was pretty anxious initially about attempting therapy over the phone,” said Pfau. “I was pleasantly surprised I was able to do it. I think I will continue to do it when it makes sense. It’s opened up opportunities for some and barriers for others. So hopefully some of this accessibility will be built into the system when things open up. If we had a system that provided accessibility for everyone, that would be ideal.”
Lanka added that a number of her clients, mostly adults, lack access to transportation, particularly in the wintertime. Telehealth, in that case, is a handy alternative to in-person sessions.
“I was surprised how well [telehealth] worked, that it could be effective,” Lanka said. “For some people, it gives a certain level of safety, and it’s a little easier to talk about things.”
In terms of telehealth with children, Pfau said many have less anxiety about it than adults because they’re more accustomed to technology. Some, however, prefer to not be on camera. She also needs to improvise activities she normally does in person with child clients, like playing games.
“I had several clients I’ve never seen in person, and you have to tune in so much to sounds,” Pfau said. “You can hear just through their intonation what they’re feeling.”
Added Lanka: “It’s almost easier to focus on tone of voice. Over the phone, no other things are distracting. I have found working with young adults and older teens, with Zoom or video talks, it’s been fun to have them show me things like their room or artwork. That’s been really fun and a great way to connect, and it gives you things to talk about.”
Finding peace and joy
Since becoming accustomed to telehealth, Pfau she said she’s “happy as a clam” working from home. Without needing to commute she also has a greater window of time to enjoy nature, take walks with her husband during lunch, and cook earlier in the evening.
Although her work setup is ideal, Pfau’s year has been difficult in other ways. Her dad died, her mom is at home alone for the first time, and she’s dealt with illnesses within her family. But concentrating on the silver linings, she said, “I feel like I have more time being with those people. I’m really grateful for that; not being as distracted by work demands. In some weird way it then worked out.”
Lanka said the pandemic made her realize she’s more of an extrovert than she thought. She referenced a New York Times article that resonated with her, called “There’s a Name for the Blah You’re Feeling: It’s Called Languishing” by Adam Grant. According to the article, languishing is “somewhat joyless and aimless” or “a sense of stagnation and emptiness” that many have experienced during the pandemic. Lanka also found validation in a social workers Zoom panel in which women she admires openly spoke about their own struggles.
What’s been important for Lanka during the pandemic is figuring out what gives her joy or peace each day and deliberately pursuing that. For her, those things are her dog Kevin, hugs, and time to learn how to cook. She’s worked with her clients to find what makes them feel good as well. COVID-19 has revealed the things people take for granted, Lanka observed, particularly time with family. The virus itself, she said, has increased awareness of the unknown and pushed some of her clients to enjoy each moment.
“There’s been so much talk about the importance of self care during the pandemic, and I’m glad to hear people talk about making a point to get outside with their kids and feeling like that makes a difference,” Lanka said. “And I’ve realized the importance of taking breaks and taking these short walks over lunch … It makes a difference in physical and emotional energy.”
Pfau believes the pandemic has opened up the global conversation about mental health and made it easier to talk about.
“Being connected with humans is so important, and even as an introvert, I know it’s important for me,” Pfau said. “I think the conversation is happening more, and people are realizing the stress of not being around people does take its toll.”
While the pandemic does seem to validate the harmful effects of isolation, Lanka has also noticed some of her clients minimize their own pain because “everyone is going through this.” That doesn’t need to happen, she said, so she encourages those experiencing difficult emotions to reach out for support.
Grace and kindness
While some clients might have more time on their hands than before, others have a lot more on their plates than usual. Some of Pfau’s clients are parents who have juggled full-time work with their children being at home, and for parents who have children with special needs, that load is even heavier.
“We talk a lot about grace,” Pfau said. “Giving ourselves grace; giving other people grace … I don’t know that my clients aren’t necessarily seeing this as personal character flaws; I think they’re doing a really good job understanding this is where the world is at, and we’re just doing the best we can.”
Lanka added that some of her clients may have stepped in to help other family members. While they feel good about helping out, they may also become overwhelmed and lose motivation.
“I will use the words ‘Be kind to yourself,’” Lanka said. “This is all new to us. Most people have not been through a pandemic before.”
Pandemic or not, some might express reluctance about reaching out for help in a time of strain. Pfau likes her clients to know that no therapist is a “one size fits all” match for a patient, and the connection between therapist and client is essential.
Lanka agreed with Pfau, encouraging potential clients to think about therapy as a form of support.
“It doesn’t necessarily mean there’s anything wrong with them,” she said. “We all need support.”