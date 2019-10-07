OWATONNA — Three people have been arrested after the remains of an Owatonna man missing since February were found last month following a tip led West Virginia investigators to a shallow grave.
An autopsy confirmed that the remains located on Sept. 24 were that of 38-year-old John Thomas McGuire of Owatonna. According to the West Virginia State Police, a tip led investigators to a remote location in McDowell County where they found the shallow grave that contained human remains. Sgt. C.K. McKenzie in Welch, West Virginia, said that McGuire did not have ties to McDowell County.
According to the criminal complaint, McGuire’s date of death was listed as Feb. 14 – roughly the same time that family members report having made contact with him last when he was reportedly on his way to visit his mother in Alabama. Angela Erickson, the mother of three of McGuire’s six children, had filed a missing person’s report with the Owatonna Police Department in June. Erickson was notified on Sept. 29 that McGuire’s remains had been found.
Within days of discovering McGuire, authorities arrested three suspects: 31-year-old Amanda Michelle Naylor McClure of Chisago City, Minnesota, who was McGuire’s girlfriend, and her sister 32-year-old Anna Marie Choudhry of Lincoln County, West Virginia. They have been charged with concealment of a deceased human body. The father of the two women was also arrested on an unrelated charge.
McGuire, who was commonly referred to among family and friends as “Bamma,” had lived in Owatonna for 20 years and was co-parenting three of his children of whom he shared with Erickson. Family have since set up a Facebook fundraiser to help pay to bring McGuire’s remains back to Owatonna.
“My children are devastated beyond belief,” Erickson wrote on the fundraiser page. “They just want their dad to come home and be at peace.”
“It’s tragic and it’s just never going to be the same without him,” she wrote.