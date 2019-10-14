A man wanted by the Minnesota Department of Corrections, as well as by Rice and Goodhue County authorities, has been taken into custody.
According to Rice County Sheriff Troy Dunn, Nicholas John Boie Thompson, 31, was apprehended without incident around 2 p.m. Monday in Waseca County. While his address is listed as Cannon Falls, Dunn said he's known to frequent the Rice, Goodhue, Steele County area.
Thompson, who has a history of fleeing law enforcement, was released from prison in March and is serving 10 years of supervised release for a 2012 criminal sexual assault conviction in Steele County. DOC officials listed him as a fugitive after he failed to abide by the conditions of his release, according to Dunn.
Rice and Goodhue authorities are also conducting separate investigations involving Thompson, Dunn said Saturday; charges against Thompson are pending.
"We would like to thank everyone involved for helping us bring this subject into custody," Dunn said.
According to Minnesota court records, Thompson also has a felony conviction for harassment and the third-degree criminal sexual conduct using force or coercion.