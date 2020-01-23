Hiawathaland Transit is adding a Saturday Dial a Ride service after a survey of the transit system's users found a significant need in the community.
Hiawathaland Transit has two routes running through the city from Monday through Friday, a red route and a blue route. The blue route primarily serves the north side of Faribault, while the red has numerous stops throughout the south end of town.
The service hasn’t traditionally had weekend hours, although it provides an on-call dispatch Saturdays and Sundays so clients can schedule a pick up during service hours. Hiawathaland is also seeking to add an additional line connecting Faribault with Northfield by springtime.
Hiawathaland serves not only Faribault but areas throughout the region that are even more rural, like Lonsdale and Kenyon-Wanamingo. Supporters say that public transportation brings significant benefits even outside the big city.
A ride token or a Dial-A-Ride pass are needed to use the service. They can be purchased on the bus with exact change, but Hiawathaland Transit recommends purchasing a pass in advance, which can be done at City Hall or the Three Rivers Community Action office at 201 Lyndale Ave. S.
The bus service available to everyone for any reason. Hiawathaland buses provide expanded personal freedom and mobility for people of all ages, enabling them to go to school, work, run errands or go to their local library or community center. Through its Dial-a-Ride program, the transit service offers curbside pickup in addition to its regular routes. Each bus has a lift available, and the service does everything it can to accommodate the elderly and disabled.
According to the American Public Transportation Association, each dollar invested in public transportation generates $4 in added economic revenue, boosting businesses and creating good paying jobs.
By reducing the number of cars on the road, public transportation reduces traffic, air pollution, wear and tear on the roadways and vehicle maintenance costs. It can even improve personal health, with studies suggesting that use of public transportation increases exercise.
Hiawathaland is operated by Three Rivers Community Action, a nonprofit organization which seeks to provide key assistance for low income families and improve the quality of life in communities across southeastern Minnesota.
Through a variety of services, including Head Start, housing development, family advocacy programs and programs targeted directly at seniors, Three Rivers has a broad reach, serving more than 15,000 people each year.