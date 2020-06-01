A journalist serves society in many ways, and one of those ways is being a witness to history. In Faribault, no one has done that better than Pauline Schreiber, whose decades-long tenure at the Faribault Daily News saw her record the triumph and tragedy of the land, document its visitors and illuminate its rich cast of characters.
Over the years, the Daily News switched from using typewriters to computers, its newsroom grew and shrank, and it adopted new layout styles, but Schreiber’s careful, honest reporting never changed.
During her tenure, Schreiber covered a plethora of beats — from education to the City Council, from court cases to notable events — her ears and eyes were everywhere. When the River Bend Nature Center first opened in 1978, she was there, reporting, and she’d write articles about its new interns every year. She remembers standing in front of the vacant Paradise Theater with a representative when it was purchased with plans for to restore and turn it into the Paradise Center for the Arts Faribault knows today.
She was there when Hilary Clinton visited Faribault in 1996 to speak about early childhood development. With camera in hand, Schreiber followed the then First Lady as she sauntered into the Fourth Avenue United Methodist Church, speaking with Faribault children.
Though Schreiber has become a staple of the Faribault community over the years, she was actually born and raised in Salt Lake, Wisconsin. It was her dream of becoming a reporter that brought her to Faribault when she heard the Daily News had a job opening. Despite being a young outsider when she arrived, she was immediately able to take the pulse of the community, connect with its people and get involved in the goings-on, said Schreiber’s close friend Pat Rice. In no time at all, it seemed, Schreiber knew the city like the back of her hand.
That familiarity is due in part to her reporting on the community, but it is also due to Schreiber’s penchant for volunteer work. One institution that she has been particularly proud to work with is Faribault’s chapter of the American Association of University Women, which works to advance equity for women and girls. That work has seen Schreiber rise to the rank of president. Under Schreiber’s leadership, the group has maintained the tradition of attending AAUW conventions in “big fancy” hats. Rice, who is also a member of AAUW, fondly recalls showing up to a convention wearing viking helmets and carrying swords.
She spearheads a number of other efforts as well. Alongside Rice, Schreiber is president of the Faribault Scandinavian club — which meets about six times a year to celebrate the Northern European heritage of many city residents. Schreiber also serves as “the everlasting president” of Gardeners Reaching out with Service (GROWS) — a group dedicated to maintaining and enhancing Faribault’s natural beauty.
Her dedication to natural beauty isn’t limited to her work with GROWS. Whenever she has free time, Schreiber visits the River Bend Nature Center, Sakatah State Park and other havens of natural tranquility whenever she can. She likes to take in her surroundings moment by moment and photograph them for future viewing. She’s had a love of nature since she was a little girl, she said.
After finishing up a long career at the Daily News, Schreiber found herself still wanting to write, especially her beloved features about community members. That desire spurred her to pick up the pen again, this time for the Rice County Historical Society. Instead of getting to know the current residents of Rice County, she now delves deep into its past, learning everything she can about the county’s residents of old. Aside from writing articles, she also serves as the Board’s secretary and gives visitors tours of historic areas — she especially likes showing off the home of the city's namesake, the Alexander Faribault House.
Looking back at her career and volunteer efforts, she’s been fortunate to live in a city that is constantly changing for the better and shelters so many people willing to work for the good of all, Schreiber said.
With pride, she recalls the opening of Ruth’s House of Hope, which provides a transitional home for women and children in crisis. She also happily remembers the opening of the HOPE Center, which helps victims of domestic and sexual violence. And she likes remembering her reporting on the expansion of Buckham West, the city's senior center.
These three institutions have been a massive boon for Faribault, and harbingers of the community’s good spirit, Schreiber said. Other institutions, like the Paradise Center for the Arts and the Historical Society, help keep Faribault’s culture thriving, she added.
In her personal life, Schreiber has been a great friend to Rice and others — she’s consistently compassionate.
“I think she has a wonderful kindness for people, especially older people," Rice said. "There have been several older people in her life that she has called and just made their lives better.”
As for the impact of her work, Schreiber is happy she has preserved so many of Faribault’s twists and turns as the city has moved through time. With her articles, she has immortalized Faribault’s fallen, she has chronicled institutional change and she kept the public in the know. When historians look back at Faribault, it is more than likely they’ll cull from Schreiber’s titanic reservoir of contributions.
“The impact is there on the history. Because I was one of the longest, consistent reporters, I gave some continuity to the reporting. I could tell people the history of the paper.”