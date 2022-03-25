One tradition that continues to remain prevalent in Czech towns like Montgomery is playing and dancing to traditional music.
Naturally music goes hand in hand — or rather arm in arm — with dancing. As a way to honor her hometown of Montgomery, Meghan Petricka — crowned the winner of Discovery+ first-ever "Clipped" champion last summer — built a life-size Czech dancer topiary.
The transformation of the wire frame to a colorful, intricate representation of Czech dancer took place Monday through Thursday at the Revival on Main in Montgomery — a historical space refined to host public and private events year-round. The big reveal of the completed topiary took place during the Montgomery Farmers Market event at the Revival.
From start to finish, Petricka said it took about 18 hours to complete. While still feeling some pressure to turn up something beautiful for the town of Montgomery, Petricka said she enjoyed not having a time crunch like when she was on the "Clipped" show. The topiary competition followed seven "real-life Edward Scissorhands" who created "breathtaking sculptures out of meticulously trimmed shrubbery, plants and flowers,” according to promotional materials for the show. Petricka was selected the champion by judges who included Martha Stewart.
Petricka said it was easy to look past the challenges of building her gift for Montgomery because it was such a fun project to work on.
Inside the wire frame was a 2-inch wide piece of steel, which her husband, Topher, helped weld together. As a certified welder, Petricka said Topher helped ensure the structure was stable. She then came in and added the flowers.
"We make a good team," Petricka said.
Once the structure was stable, the husband-wife duo wrapped it with landscape fabric and tightened chicken wire around it. After it was spray-painted black, it was ready for assembling. Petricka said there were close to 2,000 artificial flower heads used, including dahlias, tulips, lillies, sunflowers, peonies and mums. Along with the combination of glue in some spots, Petricka estimated they went through 3,000 staples to adhere the flowers to the structure.
The base of the structure is lined with preserved green moss, so Petricka said it will remain in its bright green form for years to come. The remainder of the structure is adorned with red, pink, white, yellow, purple and orange flowers, with natural plant material like birch for the boots, and raffia to represent braided, blonde hair.
The dancer is wearing kroj, which is the Czech term for the traditional folk costume worn by Czechs and Slovaks. Czech Center states kroje (the plural form of kroj) are a vital component of Czech folk art and can include intricate designs and puffed sleeves to elegant suits. While men generally only wore linen or wool pants, an embroidered shirt, a belt, boots, and a hat, the Czech Center said women’s kroje were a lot more complex.
Petricka said she tried to emulate the traditional kroj as much as possible, but with fake flowers. The topiary's skirt includes dark shades of red and pink, with an apron represented with light pink, white and pops of yellow. The ties of the apron were garnered with a pink bow in the back, and long, white strands of flowers laying across the back of the skirt.
A white blouse lined the bodice of the dancer, with pops of red, pink, purple and yellow to represent the vest. The blouse is complete with puffy sleeves, often stuffed to look full and tied with ribbon. A crown of red, yellow, orange, pink and white flowers sits atop the dancers head.
Starched petticoats, with multiple were worn to achieve a bell shape, were also included in the topiary by lamb's ears, baby's breath and dusty miller. The look was complete with boots and dancing slippers made of birch, accented with yellow flowers.
The Czech dancer topiary is maintenance free, and Petricka said will be able to travel throughout the town. As of right now, Petricka said there is talk about the topiary making an appearance at the Arts & Heritage Center, the Miss Czech Slovak Minnesota Pageant next month at the American Legion Post #79, and at the annual Kolacky Days celebration of Czech heritage in July.
The build was a partnership with the Montgomery Arts & Heritage Center and the Revival on Main. Monetary donations were requested for materials and supplies.
Following the reveal, Petricka said the community continues to show support through monetary donations.
"We have received such a great response from the community, we are able to give her a partner," Petricka said. "We plan to have the male ready for Kolacky Days."
Once learning of the extra support, Petricka said she was able to modify the pose of the female, so that the dancer will work well with a partner.
Petricka extends extra gratitude to both the Arts & Heritage Center and Revival on Main for donating things like power and lights for her project.
"I couldn't have done it without them," Petricka said. "I hope folks from [Montgomery] enjoy her for years to come."
Julie Bifano, of the Revival on Main, said they were "thrilled" to be asked to be part of the project.
"We are very much in our eyes a community asset," Bifano said. "Bringing various organizations, and someone like Meghan, as a native Montgomery resident was a perfect storm so to speak, for us to be involved."