To kick off the new school year, St. Olaf College’s Institute for Freedom & Community has invited an entrepreneur and political commentator known for his outside-the-box thinking.
Former Democratic presidential candidate Andrew Yang will headline the first of what’s slated to be six fall talks around one central theme: “The Presidential Election and a Nation in Crisis: Polarization, Pandemic, Prejudice.”
The Institute for Freedom & Community was founded at St. Olaf in 2014, with the goal of encouraging free inquiry and meaningful debate of important political and social issues. The institute regularly brings expert speakers to campus to explore these crucial ideas. Since 2016, the Institute has been chaired by Edmund Santurri. A professor of religion and philosophy at the college since 1980, Santurri said that the Institute plays an important role in promoting dialogue that has become more important amid the global pandemic and social/civil unrest.
“Our mission is to challenge presuppositions and foster civil dialogue among those with different points of view,” Santurri said. “Lots of different people have diverse perspectives on important issues, from the left to the center to the right.”
As with the other five discussions, Yang’s talk will be free of charge and exclusively online. St. Olaf students will have an opportunity to submit a question in advance to Yang, and community members will be able to contribute a question as well during the event.
Santurri said that whether you agree with it or not, Yang’s unique perspective and background has become more relevant than ever as the country faces simultaneous public health and economic crises as well as tense discussions of racial inequalities.
The son of Taiwanese immigrants, Yang was raised in New York. He earned his bachelor’s degree from Brown University and law degree from Columbia, and began his career as a corporate lawyer in New York City. Dissatisfied with his line of work, he instead entered the world of business, joining several startups before founding Venture for America, a nonprofit that trained young people to work for startup companies in cities like Detroit and Cleveland.
For his efforts to encourage entrepreneurship, Yang was recognized by former President Barack Obama’s administration. Nonetheless, when he announced in 2017 that he was running for president, he wasn’t well known to the country nor taken seriously by political commentators. Yang was ultimately forced to drop out after poor showings in Iowa and New Hampshire. Nonetheless, he managed to do well enough to make it into nearly every debate while he was a candidate, enabling him to spread his unique message.
Almost immediately after leaving the campaign trail, he was hired as a political commentator by CNN. Soon after, he endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign and has since been in close contact with Biden's team.
Warning that America was on the verge of massive job displacement due to automation, Yang ran for president on a distinctive platform that included the “Freedom Dividend,” a form of Universal Basic Income that would have seen the government send everyone $1,000 a month. His proposal didn’t catch on during the campaign, with many economists decrying it as too expensive. However, Santurri said that as the pandemic hit, the general concept of supporting the economy by sending people checks has caught on.
Santurri said that in addition to Yang’s introduction of Universal Basic Income into the national consciousness, his willingness to propose controversial ideas and fly in the face of conventional wisdom is another reason why inviting him as a guest speaker was so appealing to the Institute.
“He’s really tried to break the barriers of polarization, reach out to the other side and resist that tendency to attack,” Santurri said. “Sometimes it’s gotten him in trouble with his own supporters, who think he concedes too much to the other side.” Santurri noted that Yang received particular criticism for an editorial he wrote in April for the Washington Post in response to increased incidents of racial bias against Asian-Americans attributed to COVID-19’s origins in China.
Yang, who has said he suffered from anti-Asian racism growing up in a predominantly white New York suburb, argued that Asian-Americans should respond to racist attacks by striving to demonstrate their fundamental “Americanness.”
That argument was seen as tone-deaf by many, flying in the face of traditional liberal arguments with regard to discrimination and racial inequality. Santurri said that while he thinks Yang may have missed the mark slightly, his argument was in sync with a desire to move beyond unnecessary conflict.
“He meant to turn down the temperature, to reach out beyond the aisle,” Santurri said. “Even though he might have misspoken slightly, I think his intention was to get beyond ugly partisan conflict.”