Rice County commissioners took the first step Monday toward enacting a countywide sales tax, after postponing their decision because of a split vote.
The .375% tax would generate more than $88 million over 30 years to cover annual bond payments for a new Public Safety Center. Located on 22 acres in north Faribault, the center will house a 76-bed jail and Sheriff’s Department offices.
If the state Legislature approves a special law to allow the tax, voters will see the sales tax question on their November ballots.
Officials called the Monday special meeting after two split votes last Tuesday. They all wanted to pursue the option and disagreed only over the tax rate.
Board chair Jim Purfeerst and commissioner Galen Malecha supported a .5% tax, which would have covered the cost of $2.4 million annual bond payments plus a $44 million surplus over 30 years.
Commissioners Dave Miller and Steve Underdahl preferred a .25% tax. While the lower rate fell about $430,000 short of meeting the bond payment each year, they felt it would be more palatable to voters.
On Monday, Commissioner Jeff Docken, who was absent last week, supported a third option presented by County Administrator Sara Folsted and Chief Financial Officer Paula O’Connell. The .375% rate would generate about $2.9 million annually.
Docken likened the situation to purchasing a new vehicle. He said commissioners are not only looking at the purchase price, but also the cost of financing. A $50,000 vehicle actually ends up costing $70,000, he said.
“I want to pay it down as quick as possible,” Docken said, adding that would save on interest costs. “If you… save $10 million in interest, think about what that can do for you in the future.”
Also, he said, increasing property taxes affects not just homeowners but renters, as landlords will raise rent to cover the expense. Docken also felt that raising property taxes discourages homeownership, because lenders consider those rates in the financing process.
O’Connell said even though a higher tax rate would generate a surplus, those funds would be isolated and only used for the Public Safety Center project. The surplus would earn interest in the county’s investment pool and be used to pay off the bonds earlier.
Underdahl said his research showed the additional sales tax would make Rice County an outlier, as other Minnesota counties only use the local option for transportation. He reiterated concerns that the county tax would keep cities from using the economic tool for their projects.
Along with Underdahl, Miller felt voters might not approve the higher rate.
“We're coming up short every year, but it might be a little easier to take,” he said.
Docken said officials also should consider the Public Safety Center will serve all residents of both the city and the county. It’s a necessary expense, as the state Department of Corrections downgraded the current facility.
“This isn't a want. It's a need. It's a have-to that the whole county has to pay for,” he said.
Malecha asked about options if voters said "no" to the higher rate. O’Connell said officials could go through the process again but preferably in 2024, which is a general election year.
“There’s a lot of people who vote who don't have property,” Miller said. “Those are the ones, if we pass this, we have to get the message out that we're doing this to save everybody money.”
Folstad said that will be “a real challenge no matter what you do.”
“The project is happening either way, it's how we're going to fund it,” she said. “If they don't approve the sales tax, funds will come from somewhere else.”
To show solidarity, commissioners unanimously approved the resolution. It moves now to state lawmakers with a statement about the facility’s regional impact.
Four law enforcement agencies inside the county and four outside use the county jail. It also houses inmates who have served out their sentences at the Minnesota Correctional Facility-Faribault but still have outstanding warrants.
About a third of inmates, on average, live outside the county, the statement notes.