The Cannon Valley Regional Orchestra (CVRO) has a bit of an impromptu concert up its sleeve.
CVRO Conductor and founder Paul Niemiesto said Thursday that the idea sprang up between himself and Clark Ohnesored, president of the Orchestra Council, just a couple of months ago. The concert will be put on Sept. 30 in the Oddfellows Park in Northfield
“We were looking at the very grim possibility that we would go another year in which the [CVRO] would not meet,” he said. “It’s just a long time for a performing ensemble not to get together. A lot of the structure of an orchestra is social. We know each other, we’re all friends.”
So in the event that COVID gets worse, and circumstances prevent the orchestra from playing together again, it would be nice to have at least seized the chance to play when it was still there, Niemiesto said.
“Let’s do something while the weather’s still warm, and get together,” he said.
The concert is titled “Farewell to Summer” to honor the arrival of fall. As for a program, Niemiesto said it was still not decided upon, but tentatively he was planning on pieces by Aaron Copeland, show tunes or popular 20th century music, and music from the Boston Pops orchestra or the BBC Symphony Orchestra.
“We haven’t really decided on the program because we want to read a little bit first,” Niemiesto said. “We’re going to have a couple of reading rehearsals, decide what we’re going to play, then make the list.”
Niemiesto stopped short of calling the CVRO a democracy, though.
“There’s some democracy involved, but … it’s a little bit like a sound check, where we see where we are with things,” he said. “The rehearsals where we read through old music, pieces that we know well, we’ve played them many times … the actual rehearsals are as important to us almost as the concert itself, because we’re getting together and we’re making music.”
The concert begins at 7 pm, and all are encouraged to attend, with their own folding chair. The event is free, with a suggested donation of $15.
For more information, contact the Northfield Arts Guild at info@northfieldartsguild.org.