The Faribault Environmental Commission is interested in establishing project teams to conduct research and provide recommendations to strengthen the city’s effectiveness in tackling environmental topics.
The first project team task: Woodland preservation.
Commission members Roger Steinkamp, Emily Nesvold and Cindy Diessner, are evaluating woodland preservation (tree preservation/replacement) ordinances. The volunteers plan to review woodland ordinances in cities including Northfield, Owatonna, Red Wing and Rochester to evaluate how those cities are addressing the topic.
City Planner David Wanberg noted Faribault has some woodland preservation requirements, including regulations intended to prevent erosion on shoreland property, but says it’s not specifically tailored to woodland preservation. Wanberg said there are no plans to prevent property owners from cutting down trees though the city could have requirements stipulating that a certain number of trees be planted to replace ones eliminated.
Wanberg said commission members in the future could organize project teams to review Minnesota GreenStep Cities best practices and prepare recommendations to advance the city within the program; evaluate the city’s Climate Adaptation Plan and Energy Action Plan strategies, and prepare implementation recommendations.
Other possibilities Wanberg mentioned for project teams include developing “recommendations to broaden awareness and understanding of environmental issues,” building on the work of Rotary Club and other groups to organize the community to curtail invasive and noxious plants and restore native plant habitats, identify chances to supplement the pollinator work of GROWS (Gardeners Reaching Out With Service) and Master Gardeners, and other opportunities.
The commission has expressed interest in voluntary membership, and no project team could have more than three commissioners, to avoid conflicting with the state’s Open Meeting Law. The hope is that the committees would provide an efficient route for the Environmental Commission.
“Project teams will not have inherent power,” Wanberg noted. “They will make recommendations to the Environmental Commission. The Environmental Commission, in turn, will make recommendations to the City Council.”
Though city staff have limited time to spend with the project team, Wanberg noted project teams must still coordinate their work with them and the commission. Wanberg noted project team work should also relate to the Environmental Commission’s work plan and council directives.