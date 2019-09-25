Faribault’s Frank and Elizabeth Berry House serves as a showcase of one of the great architects of the turn of the 20th century, Swedish immigrant Olof Hanson, a trailblazing deaf architect who called Faribault home during the prime of his career.
The Berry House, on Third Street NW, was completed in 1896 for Frank Berry, his wife Elizabeth and their family. Berry came to Faribault in 1866 and soon established himself as a leading businessman and investor who helped to build Faribault. Among the companies Berry helped to found were a lumber yard, a real estate and insurance company, two creameries and a foundry. In 1903, Berry was elected president of the Citizens National Bank of Faribault. Due to Berry’s series of business successes, the family was able to afford an ornate, spacious home, completed for the then-princely sum of $6,000.
Architect Olof Hanson was a Swedish immigrant whose family initially settled on a farm near Willmar. After he became fully deaf in 1875, Hanson’s learning was limited for several years to reading Swedish books and newspapers. Hanson’s family heard about Faribault’s School for the Deaf through a family friend. He soon enrolled in the school at the invitation of Superintendent Jonathan Noyes, and graduated in 1881.
After earning his bachelor’s degree from Gallaudet University (then known as the National Deaf Mute college), Hanson worked for three years as a draftsman for a Minneapolis architectural firm. Hanson traveled to Europe to study architecture and culture for 10 months. Upon his return to the U.S., Hanson again worked as an architect, but found himself out of work amid the economic crisis of the early 1890s.
Hanson returned to Faribault after being offered a teaching position at the School for the Deaf. In 1895, Hanson established his own private architectural firm in Faribault. Before and during his time in Faribault, he drew up plans for no less than 54 buildings: 24 residences, 18 stores/hotels, 10 schools/institutional buildings, and two churches.
Hanson’s heyday as Faribault’s leading architect coincided with a time of great cultural and economic prosperity for the city. The construction of three railroads through Faribault in 1865, 1882 and 1901, combined with the presence of numerous state and religious institutions made the city a natural hub for the growing region.
A 1987 report from the National Register of Historic Places attempts to describe the unique atmosphere of Faribault that has enabled fine architecture to flourish, especially in the later half of the 19th century.
“The built environment of Faribault represents the desire of Faribault residents to forge a physical setting that would speak a visual language of civic pride for the self-proclaimed 'Athens of the West,'" the report states. “That language would articulate Faribault's appreciation of education, professionalism, prosperity, culture and beauty.”
Hanson’s time as a full-time architect in Faribault would last just six years. He accepted a business partnership from Mankato architect Frank Thayer, and the two moved their business to Seattle a year later. Thayer soon fell ill and was forced to retire, and Hanson struggled to find projects in Seattle. He later worked as a draftsman and later landscape architect for the University of Washington.
In his later years, Hanson’s focus increasingly shifted toward his work as an activist and spiritual leader within the deaf community. While continuing to work for the University, he began a bible class from the deaf and was ordained as an Episcopal deacon in 1924 and priest in 1929. Hanson served as President of the National Association of the Deaf from 1910 to 1913, advocating for an end to discrimination against deaf persons.
A look inside
Hanson’s house designs showcase his deep knowledge of European architecture, artistic sensibilities and stylistic flexibility. He richly rendered and mixed a variety of popular styles of the time including Queen Anne, Shingle and Colonial Revival.
Those with knowledge of historic architecture are likely to spot an abundance of prominent Queen Anne just viewing the handsome burgundy Frank Berry House from the outside. Among these distinctive Queen Anne features are an asymmetrical facade, dominant front-facing gable, patterned shingles, and a porch containing the front entrance area framed by stately classical columns sitting on limestone piers.
Hanson included even more exquisite Queen Anne details throughout the interior, with finely detailed woodwork and stained glass windows that remain staples of the house’s interior to this day. A vinework motif first appears on the gable of the front porch, and subsequently reappears in woodwork, in stained glass windows and in stenciling (some of which was subsequently added) throughout the home. Likewise, the classical columns that frame the front porch, as well as the street view from the window in the front bay area, are also repeated throughout the home, most prominently in a fireplace frame constructed of warm cherrywood.
A front parlor is closed off from the front entrance by heavy oak pocket doors, a common feature of Victorian-era homes. High ceilings are a feature of each of the house’s floors, including the cavernous stone basement. The east side of the building has a two-story bay with three windows — another feature frequently incorporated into Queen Anne style homes.
Back to life
Over the years, the stately house went through a series of owners and for a time served as senior citizens home. By the time Art and Wanda Roberts owned the home in the 1980s, the building had fallen into severe disrepair. The Roberts set out to restore the home to its former glory and get it on the National Register of Historic Places. In the process, they tuckpointed the home’s abundant stonework, replaced rotting wood on the porch and freshened up the interior with paint and replaced worn out surfaces.
The Roberts’ first attempt to add the home to the Historic Register was denied, but another attempt succeeded in 1990. The elaborate stonework was cited by the Minnesota Historical Society as a feature distinguishing the house from other Hanson works around Faribault, and as good reason to place the house on the register. The designation was approved at a time when the Historical Society was looking to preserve Hanson’s remaining works in semi-original form.
Many of the commercial buildings Hanson designed during his time in Faribault have been modified extensively, costing them much of their historical value. By contrast, most of the residences Hanson designed have undergone far fewer modifications. While the Berry House has had many owners, few substantial modifications have been made to the floor layout and furnishings.
As a result, the Berry House’s interior is still laid out and furnished much the same as it was when the house was built. The largest modification that has taken place to date was the dramatic expansion of the kitchen, complete with commercial grade stoves. In a rare deviation from the original floor plan, the kitchen today sits where the woodroom used to sit, which enabled the dining area to be moved to the former kitchen area.
Rob and Kristy Kruchoski are the latest occupants of the Berry House, having moved into it just last year. The Kruchoskis soon realized that the house’s heating bills were massive even by the standards of such a cavernous residence. A thermal scan revealed that the house had very little insulation. Subsequently, the Kruchoskis have focused on adding have focused on insulating it in addition to replacing the roof and repainting many of the walls.
While being listed on the National Register of Historic generally requires that the building in question has not undergone significant alterations (especially to the exterior), it doesn’t restrict the Kruchoskis from making alterations to the residence. However, like the Roberts and other previous owners, the Kruchoskis are focused on preserving and freshening the house while maintaining historical detail to the maximum extent possible.
Because to their efforts, one of the finest examples of Olof Hanson’s architectural genius is likely to shine well into the future.