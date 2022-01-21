A public parking lot in downtown Faribault will get a facelift this year that may bring back memories of the historic Columbia Hall.
The city’s 2022 Street Overlay and Sidewalk Improvement plan, approved earlier this month, includes reconstruction of parking lots 3, 5 and 6 at Third Street NW and First Avenue NW. Along with repaving the area, crews will move the First Avenue entrance, reorient parking spaces, and create two-way lanes to improve traffic flow.
Engineering Director Mark DuChene said Tuesday the new look will result in the loss of seven or eight angled parking stalls. Practically speaking, though, he described the move as “almost a wash."
Two end stalls in each of the six parking bays are cramped and can be very challenging to maneuver.
“Anything larger than a small SUV, and you’re going to have a difficult time getting out,” DuChene said.
The design will also create more green space, including islands within the parking area and a 60-foot by 30-foot area on the east side of the Heine Agency building on Third Street NW. Officials supported turning the larger space into a dog-walking area.
Councilor Janna Viscomi asked about trees; DuChene said plans call for several on the islands and in the larger green space.
Aesthetic improvements around the site may include installing a strip of grass between the sidewalk and curb along First Avenue NW. In addition, the city could add decorative fencing and short columns around the lot perimeter.
Viscomi asked why the Third Street side wouldn’t see landscaping upgrades, and DuChene said that would result in the loss of parking spaces.
Councilors also talked about a possible memorial to Columbia Hall, which once dominated the corner.
Demolished in 2019, the two-story building dated back to around 1880, with retail on the first floor and a public hall and stage on the second floor. Problems with the roof resulted in water-logged floors and damage to the walls that would have required millions of dollars to repair.
Unique exterior architectural features included six tall, stone arch windows with raised hoods and stone sills. City Administrator Tim Murray said the city saved some of those elements, which could be used to honor the building’s memory.
DuChene presented three options for a corner installation using the arches, sills, and keystones to create a raised and partially enclosed platform. Murray said people wanting photos of the colorful “Love for All” mural on the side of a two-story building adjacent to the lot could use it to get a better view.
Options ranged from a more elaborate structure to a simple, open platform.
Viscomi questioned the cost for the aesthetic improvements. She felt anything placed on the corner would obstruct the view of the mural.
“None of the concepts make sense to me,” she said.
Councilors Tom Spooner and Peter van Sluis supported the idea. Spooner suggested the city could run power to the platform and create a small stage for concerts in the parking lot.
“I think we can spend some money,” Van Sluis said. “You have to make a nice environment for people.”