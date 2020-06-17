Tamara Thayer grew up hearing that her fourth great-grandma, Barbara Fritchie, stood up to Confederate Gen. Thomas “Stonewall” Jackson during the Civil War in Frederick, Maryland.
According to the story, Fritchie was 95 years old when Jackson’s Confederate army came through town Sept. 6, 1862 and vandalized the Union flags residents displayed in their yards. Fritchie refused to take down her Union flag and waved it from her attic window, taunting the soldiers. One of the men shot at her — and missed.
According to the story Thayer heard from her grandfather, Jackson thought Fritchie reminded him of his own grandmother — opinionated and patriotic — and commanded his soldiers to stop shooting. Fritchie’s flag, he told them, was the only Union flag he would allow to wave in Frederick.
“In Minnesota, I don’t think people really know or remember reading [the ‘Barbara Frietchie’] poem in school,” said Thayer. “But on the East coast, she was very, very famous. I think that it’s time people realize yes, her story you heard as a kid is true … She was a great woman, and I’m proud to be her descendant.”
Thayer, a 1980 Faribault High School graduate, learned in her adulthood that historians and residents of Frederick, Maryland, widely regard Fritchie’s story as a myth. Embracing her interest in genealogy and writing, Thayer set out to learn the truth about her ancestor and wrote about her discovery in her second book, “The Mystery of Barbara Fritchie: A True Patriot.”
Published through Minnesota Historical Writers, “The Mystery of Barbara Fritchie: A True Patriot” was released June 5 and is available at tamarathayerbooks.org. Starting next week, copies will be available on Amazon as well. Locally, Nook & Cranny as well as Beauty Nook Salon will have copies for sale.
Thayer’s research began with the poem she read as a child called “Barbara Frietchie,” written by the subject’s friend, poet John Greenleaf Whittier. While working as an American Sign Language interpreter, Thayer rediscovered the poem while teaching third-graders and consulted Wikipedia to refresh her memory of her lineage to Fritchie. To her surprise, the Barbara Fritchie Wikipedia page declared Fritchie never had children.
Thayer called Wikipedia to ask who wrote the page about Fritchie and discovered the article was written and submitted by the historical society of Frederick, Maryland. She then contacted them to ask which sources they consulted.
“They said, ‘Our town has known for a long time it was just a made up story on behalf of Whittier to get people excited about the war,’” said Thayer. “… That’s not what I had heard all these years.”
At a family reunion, Thayer talked to her paternal aunts and uncles and her dad’s cousins about their connection to Barbara Fritchie. One of her dad’s cousins had even been named after the iconic figure. The oral history had been passed down for generations, but Thayer wanted solid proof.
“As far as my bias goes, I told my relatives I might be disproving our connection to Barbara,” said Thayer. “ … For a while there, it didn’t look so good.”
Over the course of a few years, Thayer collected diary entries, newspaper articles, photographs, letters and other documents that revealed what she’d hoped to find all along: that she is a direct descendant of Barbara Fritchie, and Fritchie did wave her Union flag from her attic window.
However, Thayer felt something was missing from the secondary sources she located. She couldn’t figure out why Frederick, Maryland, wanted so much to disprove Barbara Fritchie’s story. Thayer visited Frederick three times while researching Fritchie and discovered the town was oddly “anti-Barbara,” and some even claimed she was a hypocrite who owned slaves — a proclamation Thayer proved false. Some even believed Fritchie never existed in the first place.
Historians also insisted Stonewall Jackson was never in Frederick, but diary entries and a hitching post named for Jackson told Thayer a different story.
“All this proof says he was there,” said Thayer. “Current historians were either not doing research or trying to cover it up. I was at a standstill; I couldn’t figure out why two stories were being told.”
After more research, Thayer found a journal entry in which one of the Confederate soldiers revealed Jackson’s reputation would be at stake if people believed he would spare an elderly woman. But Thayer believed there was more to the story.
Further research about the Civil War led Thayer to new conclusions. She realized if Frederick, Maryland, historians believed Jackson was in town on Sept. 6, 1862, it would dismantle a complex narrative relating to Confederate Gen. Robert E. Lee’s Special Order 191, also known as “the lost order.” Thayer further details this connection in her book.
Thayer said both her parents inspired her writing. Her dad, the late David Thayer, worked for 35 years in education as a teacher, coach and principal and wrote a book about how to coach football. Edna Thayer, her mom, wrote her first book after retiring from nursing and delivered book presentations in over half the U.S. and abroad.
Ellen Bisping, former Faribault Middle School English teacher, served as the main editor for Thayer’s book. She credits Bisping for inspiring her love of reading and writing.
“… Despite meeting dead ends and conflicting evidence along the way, [Thayer] conducted extensive research with passion and unwavering energy, continually questioning the authenticity of information she encountered,” Bisping wrote in her endorsement of Thayer’s book. “At the conclusion of her journey, she arrived at convincing conclusions that validate her admirable family legacy and pride.”