A Dundas man allegedly led multiple Rice County law enforcement agencies on a nearly 120-mph chase on a sport bike Tuesday.
Abraham Rocha, 30, is charged with felony counts of fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and introducing a weapon into jail. He also faces misdemeanor charges of fleeing an officer by means other than a motor vehicle and obstructing the legal process.
Court documents state Rocha was charged after a Northfield police officer saw a Kawasaki sport bike driven by Rocha pass between two vehicles at a high speed on Highway 3 South, just south of West Fifth Street.
The officer activated his squad's lights, and Rocha allegedly sped up to more than 100 mph in a 50 mph zone, continuing at high speeds on Hwy. 3 south toward Faribault. During the chase, he allegedly reached speeds of around 119 mph and passed multiple squad cars from multiple law enforcement agencies, all with their lights activated.
Court documents state Rocha continued into Faribault, slowed and locked his brakes near the intersection of Hwy. 3 and 30th St. NW. He was reportedly unable to take the turn and was forced to go around squad cars, heading over the curb and into a flat ditch adjoining Oak Grove Cemetery. Rocha allegedly continued in the ditch at slow speeds before a Minnesota State Patrol squad car cut him off. He then reportedly dumped his bike and attempted to flee on foot.
Court documents state once a trooper caught Rocha and directed him to the ground, he actively resisted officers by pulling his arms away and placing his arms under his body. He was eventually Tasered.
Once at the jail, Rocha was searched, and a knife was found underneath several layers of clothing. He allegedly indicated he knew he had the weapon and hadn’t informed anyone prior to entering the jail.
Judge Karen Duncan set conditional bail for Rocha at $10,000 Wednesday. His next court appearance is scheduled for Tuesday.