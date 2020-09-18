The Dundas City Council on Monday approved a nearly 12% preliminary increase in the 2021 tax levy to account for various projects slated within the next year.
Administrator Jenelle Teppen said the increase would result in taxes on a $200,000 home rising by $70 annually. She noted that though the council isn’t planning many upcoming special projects, the proposed $1.23 million tax levy would allow for the city to complete a $120,000 street lighting project.
Currently, there is decorative lighting on Railway Street. The council has expressed desire to expand the array down Hester Street toward Chapel Brewing and then down Railway Street south to Mill Park. Plans also call for decorative light fixtures to be placed on either side of the bridge that crosses into Memorial Park.
Per state law, the tax levy can only stay the same or decrease before it is approved by Dec. 14.
The Dundas City Council is also considering improvements to Memorial Park, including paving the entrance to the stadium, in anticipation of the community hosting the 2022 state town baseball tournament. Councilors are also eyeing the purchase of a nearly $300,000 plow truck and completing a couple sidewalk projects.
Teppen noted the point of the levy process is to provide public information and give the community a chance to provide feedback. Public feedback on the tax levy could be provided during the public comment portion of an upcoming in-person council meetings. Also, anyone who is not planning to attend an in-person meeting can contact City Hall by calling 507-645-2852, writing a letter, submitting an email to jteppen@dundas.us or cityhall@dundas.us, or by stopping in to the new building, 100 Railway St. N.
In December 2019, the council passed a 7% increase in the property tax levy. Expenses in that budget included work related to construction of the new City Hall building, election expenses and increased costs for general government operations, including planning and zoning, public safety and consulting.